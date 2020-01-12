LOOK: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLca6bc6a82c0223cd72e28fbc55999b749% %MINIFYHTMLca6bc6a82c0223cd72e28fbc55999b7410%









Sergio Agüero scored a hat-trick when Manchester City reduced Liverpool's Premier League lead to 14 points with a 6-1 victory at Aston Villa.

He is now the top non-English scorer in the history of the competition.

Troy Deeney scored when Watford beat Bournemouth 3-0 to achieve four wins in five league games and leave the relegation places.

Swansea remains out of the play-off spots in the Championship after they tied 0-0 at Cardiff.

Racing 92 is among the last eight of the Champions Cup after beating Munster 39-22, with victories elsewhere for Northampton and Leinster.

England captain Joe Root was not well before Thursday's third test with South Africa.

And Novak Djokovic and Serbia have won the inaugural ATP Cup in Sydney, beating Spain from Rafael Nadal 2-1 in the final.