LOOK: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds | Soccer news

Catch up with the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Liverpool moved 16 points at the top of the Premier League after their 1-0 victory at Tottenham and Gary Neville can't see anyone stopping Jurgen Klopp's team while looking for the first league title in 30 years.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United must "stay together,quot; after fans sang songs of the anti-Ed Woodward and Glazer family in their 4-0 victory over Norwich.

Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes is close to joining Tottenham in an 18-month loan contract, after choosing the club over London's rival West Ham.

Serena Williams ran to the ASB Classic final in Auckland after securing a straight set victory over Amanda Anisimova.

Derrick Henry won 195 yards on the ground and threw a three-yard touchdown pass to lead the Tennessee Titans to a 28-12 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.