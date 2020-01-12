Lizzie McGuire and more: looking back on the best roles of Hilary Duff

Almost two decades after meeting her for the first time (and her most intimate thoughts animated), Lizzie McGuire is about to return to television screens.

It's hard to believe, but it's been 19 years since Hilary Duff broke with the January 12, 2001 debut of Lizzie McGuire, the beloved comedy about the coming-of-age Disney Channel that followed the incumbent teenager while juggling friends, family, crushes and all kinds of mortification in high school. In the course of 65 episodes and a feature film: 2003 Lizzie McGuire's movieNaturally, Duff became a familiar name and a cultural touchstone for many millennia, launching a lasting career and creating the plan for the Disney girls who would follow in their footsteps. (There is a reason why most teen stars on the cable network eventually dabble in music too. And it's because of Duff's success with hits like "Come Clean,quot; and "So Yesterday.")

After years spent initially "not wanting to have anything to do with the character,quot; while exploring new opportunities, the actress is returning to the role that made her a star for a series of sequels that will premiere at Disney + at the end of this year, although without the original creator Terri Minsky, from whom Disney separated earlier this week. Now, an apprentice interior decorator who lives in New York City, Lizzie will turn 30 when the rebirth begins, which will feature the appearance of most of the original cast.