Lizzie McGuire and more: looking back on the best roles of Hilary Duff

Almost two decades after meeting her for the first time (and her most intimate thoughts animated), Lizzie McGuire is about to return to television screens.
It's hard to believe, but it's been 19 years since Hilary Duff broke with the January 12, 2001 debut of Lizzie McGuire, the beloved comedy about the coming-of-age Disney Channel that followed the incumbent teenager while juggling friends, family, crushes and all kinds of mortification in high school. In the course of 65 episodes and a feature film: 2003 Lizzie McGuire's movieNaturally, Duff became a familiar name and a cultural touchstone for many millennia, launching a lasting career and creating the plan for the Disney girls who would follow in their footsteps. (There is a reason why most teen stars on the cable network eventually dabble in music too. And it's because of Duff's success with hits like "Come Clean,quot; and "So Yesterday.")
After years spent initially "not wanting to have anything to do with the character,quot; while exploring new opportunities, the actress is returning to the role that made her a star for a series of sequels that will premiere at Disney + at the end of this year, although without the original creator Terri Minsky, from whom Disney separated earlier this week. Now, an apprentice interior decorator who lives in New York City, Lizzie will turn 30 when the rebirth begins, which will feature the appearance of most of the original cast.
"We are trying to satisfy nostalgia in a way that makes everyone happy, but this is also a show that will hopefully remain on its own, and the story is not like everything about the past," Duff told E! News about the revival in November just when production had begun. "She is making great progress and she is now, and how she looks, and the challenges she will face. Good and bad times, obviously not a drama. But it's like waking up on her 30th birthday, and this is her life now."
To celebrate Lizzie's 19 years, and while we wait impatiently for her return, let's take a look at all the roles that Duff has played in the middle!
20th Century Fox / Kobal / Shutterstock
Wendy in Casper meets wendy
While most consider another role on this list as Hilary DuffIn his debut, his first leading role came in this 1998 direct sequel to the 1995 film. Casper, playing the classic character of Harvey Comics (and Casper the Friendly Ghost BFF) Wendy the Good Little Witch. Duff was only 10 years old when the movie was released.
Disney channel
Lizzie in Lizzie McGuire
It was not until this Disney Channel series, which debuted almost two decades ago on January 12, 2001, that Duff became a familiar name, starring in the beloved titular teenage character and at the same time expressing the animated version that expressed thoughts and internal emotions of Lizzie. The series aired 65 episodes aired until February 14, 2004 and even got a movie in 2003 that followed Lizzie on a school trip to Rome. Duff will return to the character for a long-awaited series of sequels that will debut at Disney + in 2020.
Buena Vista / Kobal / Shutterstock
Kelly in Cadet Kelly
A year after becoming an element of Disney Channel, Duff starred alongside Even Stevens star Christy Carlson Romano in his first DCOM, playing Kelly Collins, an eighth grade student of free spirit and avant-garde forced to enroll in the new military academy of his new stepfather.
Snap Stills / Shutterstock
Natalie in Agent Cody Banks
Duff joined Malcolm in the middle star Frankie Muniz in this 2003 spy comedy about a 15-year-old who infiltrates the CIA, playing the daughter of a scientist employed by an evil organization in which the intelligence agency wants information. The film marked his first great film, reaching theaters two months before. Lizzie McGuire's movie. A sequel was released a year later, however, she did not return.
Moviestore / Shutterstock Collection
Lorena in Cheaper by the dozen
For his third theatrical premiere of 2003, Duff co-starred as Lorraine Baker, one of the 12 children raised by Steve Martin Y Bonnie hunt In this family comedy, a new version of a 1950 movie of the same name. He returned as Lorena two years later in the sequel. Cheaper by the dozen 2.
Warner Bros.
Sam in A Cinderella story
In 2004, Duff starred in this modern version of Cinderella's story, playing Sam Montgomery, with Chad Michael Murray as his "prince,quot;, also known as his anonymous correspondence friend online and the quarterback of the football team and Jennifer Coolidge like his evil stepmother Fiona. The film was a success and generated four sequels, three direct to video and a fourth for Freeform, with Selena Gomez, Lucy Hale, Sofia Carson Y Laura Marano following in his footsteps
Zade Rosenthal / New Line / Kobal / Shutterstock
Terri in Raise your voice
That same year, he starred in this musical drama as Terri Fletcher, a teenage girl who cries the death of her brother (played by Jason Ritter!) who travels to Los Angeles from his small town to spend the summer in a music program against his father's wishes. Naturally, he finds out and things get very dramatic.
Joyce Rudolph / MGM
Tanzie in Material girls
In 2006, Duff co-starred with his older sister. Haylie Duff in this movie freely based on Jane Austen& # 39; s Sense and Sensibility as two rich and spoiled socialist sisters from Hollywood, heiresses of their family's cosmetic fortune, who received the last call of attention when a scandal related to the company's night cream strips them of their wealth. It is not the most beloved movie of his work, but nonetheless it is a delightful delight.
New Crime Prod / Kobal / Shutterstock
Yonica in War, Inc.
Two years later, he appeared in this political satire co-written and produced by Star. John cusack like a pop star from Central Asia (and secret daughter of Ben Kingsley& # 39; s hitman Walken) hilariously named Yonica Babyyeah. Again, it is not exactly the most beloved movie.
James Devaney / WireImage
Olivia in Gossip Girl
In 2009, Duff returned to television with a six-episode season in CW's success as Olivia Burke, a movie star who inexplicably enters into a relationship with Penn badgley& # 39; s Dan after enrolling in NYU and becoming roommates with Jessica SzohrVanessa The trio had a memorable trio before Olivia, realizing that Dan felt something for Vanessa, finished things.
TV Land
Kelsey in Younger
However, it was not until 2015 that he returned to television in an important way, playing the literary editor (and eventual editor of his own imprint) Kelsey Peters in the hit romantic comedy TV Land, which was heading to its seventh season more late. year.
Lizzie McGuire Come back later this year at Disney +.