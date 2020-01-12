Live scores of Chiefs vs. Texans, updates, highlights of the NFL division division game

The road to Super Bowl 54 could go through Chiefs Kingdom.

The Chiefs are one victory away from hosting the AFC Championship game, and they will have the advantage of playing at home to deal with it, in front of the Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City won a lot during the 2019 season; Patrick Mahomes's magic knee helped dodge a major injury, Tyreek Hill dodged an injury that ended the season, the defense was poor, but KC is peaking at the right time, and that could mean wonders for Andy Reid and the rest of the franchise, looking for his first title in 50 years.

HEADS vs. TEXANS PICKS:

Against the spread | Direct predictions

But do not take anything away from Texans, who achieved a brave and brave victory over the Bills in the wild card round, earning the extra time of 22-19 W. This week, they should have a J.J. no restrictions. Watt, whose return to the Houston D line was limited by a pitch count.

Whoever wins faces the Titans, who are currently doing a Cinderfella career in the playoffs. The Titans eliminated the Patriots of 12 wins and the Ravens of 14 wins during their miraculous semifinal race, and were able to play the role of giant killers once again on the road to the Super Bowl.

Sporting News is tracking live score updates and Chiefs vs. highlights. Texans in the NFL division round game. Follow next.

(All Eastern Times)

Chiefs vs. score Texans

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F Jeans – – – – – Bosses – – – – –

Live updates from Chiefs vs. Texans, the highlights of the AFC divisional playoff game

The start is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET. Live updates will begin at that time.