Lindsay Lohan's mother arrested after fleeing the scene after a car accident

The matriarch of the Lohan family is placed in police custody for driving while intoxicated after allegedly hitting another vehicle and then fleeing the scene.

Lindsay Lohanmother of Dina Lohan, faces a serious crime of drunk driving (DWI) after an arrest on Saturday night, January 11, 2020.

The 57-year-old was at the wheel of her 2016 Mercedes when she allegedly crashed into another vehicle in front of a restaurant on Long Island, New York and reportedly fled the scene.

The other driver began to chase Dina and followed her back to her home, where the police met the Lohan family matriarch.

According to TMZ, he refused to undergo field sobriety tests and was arrested by DWI.

She was prosecuted in court on Sunday morning, when she pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released.

Dina will return to court on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, according to Nassau County officials.

The charge he faces is a felony due to his previous DWI history of 2013, when he was arrested by police for speeding, and was found to have exceeded the legal limit more than twice.

He pleaded guilty to that incident and during the sentence in 2014, when he was ordered to complete community service, pay a fine and his license was suspended, he promised the judge: "There will not be a next time."

You still have to comment on the weekend arrest.