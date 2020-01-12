Libyan rivals will sign a ceasefire agreement in Moscow on Monday: official | Libya News

The head of the Government of the National Agreement (GNA) of Libya, Fayez al-Sarraj, and his rival, strongman Khalifa Haftar, are expected to sign a ceasefire agreement in Moscow on Monday, a senior Libyan official said.

The signing of the agreement will pave the way for the revival of the political process, said the head of the Libyan High Council of State, Khaled al-Mechri, on the country's al-Ahrar television channel.

The GNA and the LNA of Haftar they agreed to a conditional truce that was supposed to take effect at midnight local time on Sunday (22:01 GMT on Saturday), but both sides have accused the other of violating the agreement.