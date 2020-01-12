Libyan rivals announce a truce in the battle for Tripoli

EL CAIRO – The belligerent parts of Libya agreed to a ceasefire that entered into force after midnight on Saturday, fueling the fragile hopes of ending months of intensification of the foreign-backed fighting in Tripoli, the capital, which has threatened with pushing the country to an important conflagration.
The ceasefire was first raised by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia at a meeting in Istanbul last week, apparently to end an increase in the struggle that had caused thousands of deaths and displaced 300,000 civilians, according to the United Nations.
Turkey and Russia are also protagonists in the fight, supporting the rival factions of Libya as part of a broader struggle for strategic and economic advantage in the Mediterranean. And it was not immediately clear if the truce would be respected on the ground, where a series of freely allied Libyan militias backed by foreign military forces are leading the fight.
A spokesman for Khalifa Hifter, the commander based in eastern Libya, whose forces have been besieging the capital since April, announced the truce. The besieged United Nations-backed government, whose authority is limited to a corner of western Libya, welcomed the measure.
Even when the two sides agreed to stop firing, there were indications that some officials believed that the truce might not last long. In fact, both sides soon accused the other of breaking the ceasefire, amid reports of continuing the fight around Tripoli. And few details about the cessation were available on Sunday, even if Hifter had agreed to withdraw his forces from the surroundings of Tripoli.
Mr. Hifter's spokesman, Ahmed Mismari, warned in a video statement of a "severe response in case of any breach of the truce by the opposing camp," Reuters reported. On Thursday, Tripoli government officials had emphasized that their priority would be to protect Mr. Hifter's citizens.
Putin pressured other countries to press the ceasefire on Saturday, making phone calls to the leaders of the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, who support the opposing sides in Libya.
Many Western officials took Mr. Putin's ceasefire effort as an attempt to undermine the faltering European and UN-led efforts to negotiate a political agreement in Libya. But on Sunday, the United Nations mission in Libya welcomed the truce.
In a statement, the United Nations urged the warring parties to "make room for peaceful efforts to address all disputes through a Libyan-Libyan dialogue."
On Saturday, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany repeated her offer to organize a summit meeting in Berlin to seek the end of the Libyan crisis. Merkel had traveled to Moscow for emergency talks with Putin about the crises in Syria, Libya and Iran.
Mr. Putin and Mr. Erdogan, who support different sides in the conflict and have been accused of intensifying the conflict, said they were taking the initiative to call for a ceasefire to end hostilities and support the negotiations supported by the United Nations and the Berlin process.
International attention to Libya has grown in recent weeks as other countries have taken a more important role in the fight. Mr. Hifter's campaign to capture Tripoli is backed by the United Arab Emirates, which launched airstrikes with warplanes and drones, and a contingent of Russian mercenaries backed by the Kremlin who arrived last fall.
Mr. Hifter also received military support from Egypt, France and Jordan, despite the United Nations arms embargo against Libya.
Last week, Turkey authorized a deployment of troops to strengthen the Tripoli government, which had already received a large supply of Turkish drones and armored vehicles as the battle intensified last year. Turkey also has economic interests in the fight. Before Erdogan announced that he was sending troops, his government signed a contentious agreement with the government of Tripoli on oil and gas drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean.
The support of Emirati and Russia has given a great boost to Mr. Hifter, 76, who has expressed his desire to capture Tripoli by force. On Monday, its forces captured Surt, a strategic coastal city 230 miles east of Tripoli, after the militia that controlled the city changed sides.
Carlotta Gall contributed reports from Istanbul.