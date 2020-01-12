Libyan rivals announce a truce in the battle for Tripoli

EL CAIRO – The belligerent parts of Libya agreed to a ceasefire that entered into force after midnight on Saturday, fueling the fragile hopes of ending months of intensification of the foreign-backed fighting in Tripoli, the capital, which has threatened with pushing the country to an important conflagration.

The ceasefire was first raised by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia at a meeting in Istanbul last week, apparently to end an increase in the struggle that had caused thousands of deaths and displaced 300,000 civilians, according to the United Nations.

Turkey and Russia are also protagonists in the fight, supporting the rival factions of Libya as part of a broader struggle for strategic and economic advantage in the Mediterranean. And it was not immediately clear if the truce would be respected on the ground, where a series of freely allied Libyan militias backed by foreign military forces are leading the fight.

A spokesman for Khalifa Hifter, the commander based in eastern Libya, whose forces have been besieging the capital since April, announced the truce. The besieged United Nations-backed government, whose authority is limited to a corner of western Libya, welcomed the measure.