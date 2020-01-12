Libyan rival factions accuse each other of violating the ceasefire | News

The warring factions of Libya have accused each other of violating a ceasefire proposed by Turkey and Russia, while clashes continue outside the capital, Tripoli.

The Turkish and Russian presidents had called for the ceasefire to begin on Sunday, more than nine months after an offensive in Tripoli by the Libyan National Army (LNA) based in the east, led by the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar.

Both the LNA and the Government of National Agreement based in Tripoli, internationally recognized (GNA) had said that they conditionally accepted the truce.

Plus:

However the GNA He said in a statement that he had recorded shots in the Salaheddin and Wadi Rabea areas "minutes,quot; after the ceasefire was due to begin at midnight on Sunday (22:01 GMT on Saturday).

He said the violations were committed by "the militias of the aggressor," but that "he renews his commitment to the ceasefire and emphasizes the need for sponsors of this ceasefire and the United Nations mission in Libya to apply it. optimal way. "

"The (GNA) the militias violated the truce on more than one battle front, with all kinds of weapons, "said LNA commander Al-Mabrouk Al-Gazawi, adding that the forces were awaiting further instructions from the LNA general command.

Early on Sunday morning, the exchange of shots could be heard in the districts of Salaheddin and Ain Zara, according to the Reuters news agency.

Turkey, which recently deployed forces in Libya to support the GNA, said it had observed that all parties were trying to comply with the ceasefire, and that the situation was quiet, except for "one or two separate incidents."

GNA condition

Mahmoud Abdelwahed of Al Jazeera, reporting from Tripoli, said any attempt to impose a lasting ceasefire was difficult to enforce in the country.

"(This is) especially when the UN-recognized government demands that Haftar forces withdraw from southern Tripoli as a prerequisite for any agreement in this conflict," he said.

The fragmented nature of Libyan military coalitions, with disparate factions and foreign fighters deployed on both sides, makes dialogue between both sides difficult. They refer to each other as "militias."

The ceasefire calls by Turkey and Russia came after the advance of the LNA in Sirte, a strategically important city halfway along the coast of Libya, in addition to the offensive in Tripoli.

It also occurred when the United Nations and the European powers pressed for a summit in Berlin aimed at ending foreign participation and resuming a peace process backwards by the Haftar advance.

Anas El Gomati, an analyst working in Libya, told Al Jazeera that the international community needed to find a unified position on the deadly conflict.

He said: "When we think there is so much disunity in the international community, they have to have a conference on how to find a unified position among them before they can even bring the Libyans to the table. That is the main issue here."

The LNA received support from the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt and Russia, while Turkey supports GNA and voted this month to allow the deployment of troops in the country of North Africa.