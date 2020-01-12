Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks close their lips during the beach getaway, they confirm the romance!

%MINIFYHTMLd1620119fc376ba5f6057ac2ffed6aa29% %MINIFYHTMLd1620119fc376ba5f6057ac2ffed6aa210%



Love is in the air between Liam Hemsworth Y Gabriella Brooks! The rumored lovebirds finally confirmed their relationship, as they were photographed flaunting PDA during their recent departure to the beach at Byron Bay in their native Australia.

In some photos obtained by the local magazine New Idea on Sunday, January 12, "The Hunger Games"The actor and his model girlfriend were seen closing their lips for everyone to see. During the vacation, the 21-year-old stunner was dressed in a red and white striped bikini, while her hunting boyfriend wore colorful patterned shorts.

The two provoked rumors of dating after photos of them together at lunch with their parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, in Byron Bay found their departure online in mid-December last year. "It seemed like a familiar and happy environment," a source said at the time, adding that "the two returned to Liam's house after the restaurant" even though they didn't show any PDA that day.

Also, it was said that Liam and Gabrielle were spending time in Byron Bay on the north coast of New South Wales. "Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella," said the source about Australian beauty. "He's not mad at Miley [Cyrus], but he's happy to move on."

His romance with Gabriella comes after he was rumored to be dating "Dynasty"Actress Madison Brown after a picture of them kissing in New York City.

Liam returned to Australia just before his separation from Miley Cyrus. The couple, who dated a girlfriend for 10 years after meeting on the set of the 2009 film "The last song", they ended their marriage of less than a year in August 2019, and settled their divorce just before Christmas.

After his breakup, the "Wrecking Ball" singer was romantically linked with Kaitlynn Carter. Their adventure did not last long since they separated after a few weeks. Miley is currently in relationship with her fellow pop star Cody Simpson.