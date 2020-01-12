Laura Dern and Alison Brie match in orange dresses in Critics Choice

Steve Granitz / WireImage; John Salangsang / Shutterstock; Matt Baron / Shutterstock
We are seeing triples!
the Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 They are in full swing as a host Taye Diggs It started on Sunday, January 12 at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.
With the biggest Hollywood stars sitting in the living room, including Mandy Moore, Billy porter, Kristen bell, Renee Zellweger, Anne Hathaway and more, the All american The actor certainly knew how to start the party with the crowd sitting in front of him. In addition to a fun-filled night full of the biggest winners in television and film, it was also a great night for fashion.
The 25th annual edition of the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards tonight saw a wide variety of different styles, trends and color combinations, and the more we look at what our favorite celebrities wore, the more we noticed some involuntary similarities in their choices of fashion.
On the one hand, three of our favorite leading ladies came out and dazzled in clementine orange dresses. Big little lies star Laura Dern, The wonderful Mrs. Maisel star Rachel BrosnahanY RADIANCE star Alison Brie He made us see the triple tonight while everyone was killing the red carpet with bright and bold orange dresses.
The dazzling and extravagant color perfectly suited these three actresses with Dern wearing Emilia WicksteadBrosnahan wearing Carolina Herrera and Brie wearing Brandon Maxwell.
The actresses, who let the bright and bold orange dresses speak for themselves, opted for minimal accessories, using only delicate diamonds and shiny earrings or rings. The three actresses also took a more natural and simple route in regards to their beauty aspect, with only Brie combining her bold fashion look with an intense coral lip color.
It is safe to say that we would love to see more of this bold orange scheme on future red carpets for the 2020 awards season!
