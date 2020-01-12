Lasting lessons that helped Ed Orgeron of LSU become Louisiana's favorite son

NEW ORLEANS – When LSU coach Ed Orgeron accepted the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award on Saturday, presented by the Football Writers Association of America, he rushed to point out the lasting lesson he learned from the Grambling coach icon .

"You try to mold yourself to emulate guys like this," Orgeron said as he pointed to Robinson's bust in a presentation at the Sazerac House. "For you to succeed, your players must know that you love them. You must treat them like your children. That is our number 1 philosophy: the number 1 philosophy in LSU."

That explains how Larose's native, Louisiana, has become the state's favorite son this season. He leads No. 1 LSU (14-0) in a clash with No. 3 Clemson (14-0) in an undefeated team battle in the college football championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday. It's a great game, but for Orgeron it's more than that.

He played in the northwest state. He trains in LSU. Eddie Robinson III, the grandson of the coach who won 408 games in Grambling between 1941 and 1997, noted a long line of training and family ties between the three schools that exist in LSU today. That is what Orgeron is doing.

"From the top of the state to the bottom to the middle, his success at LSU says a lot," said Robinson III. "He is not just touching lives with his student athletes; in a sense, he is unifying the state."

On Media Day of the Playoffs Football Championship, Orgeron was asked what it would mean to win a national championship for LSU. He used the same word three times.

"Everything. Everything," he said. "Everything we've done so far is good, but it's not great. We want to be great. Finishing the strong season with a victory is our goal, and that will be a difficult task. But we didn't do it." Look at it like, & # 39; Hey, man, we have to go there and win the national championship; It will be bigger than ever. We have to play well enough to beat Clemson, and that has been our focus. "

Orgeron represents all things in Louisiana. He is a Popeye college football player with an unmistakable voice that emanates a culture that only those who live in the Bayou can really understand. Take Orgeron's evaluation of your success with state recruiting:

"It's not an official home visit, it's a party," he said. "There are 30, 40 people there, there is jambalaya, there is gumbo, food, music and it's just a party. That's the big part of being in Louisiana."

Orgeron is not the first LSU coach to enjoy high-level success. Nick Saban and Les Miles won national championships with the Tigers in 2003 and 2007, respectively, in the era of the Bowl Championship Series. But it was Saban who prevented Miles from adding more in a unilateral rivalry between Alabama and LSU, which extended to the era of college football playoffs. Crimson Tide won eight consecutive games against the Tigers starting with the 2012 BCS championship game in New Orleans.

Orgeron assumed in 2016 as an interim coach with a career record of 16-27 after a season of head coach at Ole Miss and an interim season at the USC. What was perceived as a questionable hiring turned out to be the perfect fit over time. After all, this is a sport in which adjustment is everything too.

He set the tone for that after a 24-10 loss to Alabama on November 4, 2017. Orgeron simply said: "We are arriving. We are arriving, and we are not going back."

It's the message that LSU players, like the deep All-American Grant Delpit, himself a New Orleans native, have absorbed and parrot.

"I tend to start repeating things he says," Delpit said. "Just things he always says during practice, meetings, things like that. Block the noise and the things he preaches. It is definitely huge."

That brevity is the soul of the GIFs generated by Orgeron, even if it is the first to admit that it will not be on social networks. It's the mantras that helped LSU accumulate six wins against the top 10 teams this season, none larger than the 46-41 win over Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 9. That came with a viral speech after the game that Orgeron unnecessarily had to address later.

For Orgeron, that was a "familiar moment at the table."

However, it was not the moment that defined this season. Orgeron repeatedly pointed to one play, a 61-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Justin Jefferson, which secured LSU 45-38's victory over Texas on September 7. Offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger told Orgeron that the Tigers were going to throw the ball in third-and-17. Orgeron said: "Do it."

"That third and 17 against Texas was the decisive play in my mind in our season," said Orgeron. "It shows that we have some important players, especially in the quarterback position and in the position of the receiver, along with the protection he can make plays in tight quarters, in a difficult position in the game … If they get the ball back, without saying what happens. "

Instead, everything happened.

Ensminger and Joe Brady developed an offensive that averaged the best 48.9 FBS points per game. Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and a series of other postseason awards, including the Sporting News Player of the Year. "It seemed we got all the awards in the country," said Orgeron.

And while Dabo Swinney of Clemson and Ryan Day of Ohio State did not know which of their undefeated teams should be No. 1 in the final Playoff standings, Orgeron simply said: "We will be ready. Anywhere, anytime."

That is what the championship teams do.

LSU scored 100 points combined in Georgia blowouts in the SEC championship game and Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal. Now, Orgeron is on the big stage with a simple philosophy that contrasts with the always cited Swinney, who resorted to the standard analogy "Rocky IV,quot; complete with Clemson being Rocky and LSU being Ivan Drago.

Orgeron's answer?

"I couldn't even tell you who those two guys are, to be honest with you, but I only know this: that it will be an emotional night when we run out of the tunnel. I think it will be a local advantage, but we have to take care of it. We have to use it for our benefit, and as you know, those fans will be excited. "

So will the fans of the Northwest of the State. And Grambling fans. That is what Orgeron has achieved. Robinson III said his grandfather is "in heaven smiling smiling."

"The circle is closed on Monday," said Robinson III. "Coach O and this LSU Tiger program; he is the best. I like to bring victory home."

That opportunity was made possible by Orgeron, who spent the weekend in his natural habitat. You will have the opportunity to join that exclusive club of active coaches with a national championship. That group consists of Saban, Swinney, Miles, Jimbo Fisher and Mack Brown. Saban and Swinney are the only ones in their current schools, but Orgeron is the only one who is training in his home state.

Before Orgeron lifted Robinson's bust, he shared a promise he made to his family:

"I promised my mom one thing," he said. "I was going to go to college. I was the first of my family to receive an education. It allowed me to do what I love to do, and that is training."

Football and family In Louisiana, that's all you need to know.