Kylie Jenner shows her hourglass figure in new Night Out videos for girls

Kylie Jenner is creating a stir on Instagram after sharing several videos of her girls' Saturday night. Kylie and her friends decided to see Rosalia in concert at the LA Staples Center during the Calibash festival and shared many videos of the event on her Instagram account, as well as on her Instagram story. While the photos and videos were entertaining, fans couldn't stop talking about Kylie's hourglass figure. When putting his curves on display, Kylie wore a long black maxi dress that featured an opening to the thigh, long sleeves with gloves and combined the set with diamond earrings.

Kylie posted a picture of herself with Rosalia on her Instagram account, where she has 157.6 million followers. While the dress she was wearing hugged her body, Kylie exhibited her hourglass figure and people can't stop talking about it. The videos have more than 3 million views and more than 22,000 comments. She captioned the videos with the following.

"Girls night 🖤"

You can watch the videos that Kylie Jenner shared from her night in the city in the following player.

Kylie Jenner sent shock waves through social media when she announced that she was taking a break from her partner and Stormi Webster's father, Travis Thompson. Many people thought that Travis and Kylie were made to last and would be together forever. Although they originally said they were taking a break from their relationship and many expected to be together again, it seems they may be over forever.

Although it was rumored that Kylie was watching Drake, that doesn't seem to be officially confirmed either. Kylie seems to be spending more time with her girlfriends than with a partner. Many of the Kardashian / Jenner sisters go out of their way to keep their partners out of public focus and since they all have children, except for Kendall, they are not likely to have a revolving door where boyfriends enter and leave the scene. . Khloe Kardashian has not moved on with a boyfriend since she separated from Tristan Thompson and it seems that Kylie Jenner is also taking her time before entering into a serious relationship.



