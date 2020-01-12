Kylie Jenner and Tyga were seen having dinner in Los Angeles

Wenn

Rumor has it that Kylie and Tyga are back together after they attended the same concert at the Staples Center and then dined at the same celebrity spot.

Kylie Jenner and ex boyfriend Tyga They are supposedly back. The couple sparked rumors of reconciliation after being seen attending the same concert on Saturday night, January 11 in Los Angeles, and then going to the same place of celebrities later.

Kylie began her call "girls night" with her friends at the Staples Center to see the Calibash Latin festival where her friend Rosalia He was one of the performers. Tyga then took the stage at the concert as a surprise guest.

<br />

Kylie and her former rapper arrived separately at the scene, but the beauty mogul and her group stayed in the backstage while they were at the Staples Center. The reality television star even took a picture with Rosalia. One's mother called the singer her "baby," while the Latin star called her "wife." Rosalia jokingly said they were engaged, "I said yes."

<br />

According to Internet users, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star then left with his entourage for dinner in Delilah. The lyricist of" Rack City "also went to the restaurant to have a meal after his live performance at the musical event.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga came out from time to time for three years before finally separating in 2017. He later moved on with Travis Scott (II) and then gave birth to their daughter in 2018. The couple separated in 2019 after rumors that she cheated on her with a model called Kar redness.

Interestingly, Tyga was supposedly seen with Rojean in Las Vegas in celebration of the New Year.