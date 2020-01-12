Kristen Bell Champions for women's empowerment in 2020 Critics & # 39; Choice

"Kristen bell he has lent his voice to something more than her Frozen character, has become a voice for people who feel voiceless, "he said Ted danson when he introduced the 39-year-old actress to the stage to accept the #SeeHer Award at the 2020 Critics & Choice Awards.

Upon taking the stage to accept the coveted award, Bell began by thanking the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards for honoring her with this award.

"This is the fourth year the #SeeHer is delivered and the other three were human goddesses Viola Davis, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and the queen (Claire Foy) And I guess, now I, the girl who cried in the lazy. Clearly, this has been a big mistake, but I will stay here and hold this until someone tells me that this belongs to Moonlight"Joked Bell.

He continued to meditate on a question that is usually asked, "What does it mean to be a woman today?"

To which she said: "I always answer by asking you to repeat the question so you can gain more time because it is a very, very difficult question. My immediate reaction is to always respond with words like strong, brave and powerful, but if I To be honest, for me being a woman is not about being brave, being strong or being powerful, it is not about being something specific. "