Kristen Bell Champions for women's empowerment in 2020 Critics & # 39; Choice

Matt Baron / Shutterstock
"Kristen bell he has lent his voice to something more than her Frozen character, has become a voice for people who feel voiceless, "he said Ted danson when he introduced the 39-year-old actress to the stage to accept the #SeeHer Award at the 2020 Critics & Choice Awards.
Upon taking the stage to accept the coveted award, Bell began by thanking the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards for honoring her with this award.
"This is the fourth year the #SeeHer is delivered and the other three were human goddesses Viola Davis, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and the queen (Claire Foy) And I guess, now I, the girl who cried in the lazy. Clearly, this has been a big mistake, but I will stay here and hold this until someone tells me that this belongs to Moonlight"Joked Bell.
He continued to meditate on a question that is usually asked, "What does it mean to be a woman today?"
To which she said: "I always answer by asking you to repeat the question so you can gain more time because it is a very, very difficult question. My immediate reaction is to always respond with words like strong, brave and powerful, but if I To be honest, for me being a woman is not about being brave, being strong or being powerful, it is not about being something specific. "
She continued: "It's just about giving you permission to be what you already are, which seems very easy, but it's not because women have been conditioned to fit in boxes; usually, small, pretty, bright boxes with bows, in general. So, for me, the idea of femininity is someone who throws the perfect box and has its complexity. "
The #SeeHer Award recognizes women in the industry who exceed the limits of changing stereotypes and recognize the importance of the authentic representation and representation of all types of women in the entertainment landscape.
@ Body Mind
Bell continued to express that she felt "really fortunate to be able to play some really complex women."
The actress and activist, who became the first global defender of the Peace and Humanitarian Fund for Women last year and has also advocated for Family Immigrants Together, mentioned all the strong female roles she has had the pleasure of representing throughout her career as an actress.
"Veronica Mars, who was bold and strong, but also soft and sad, Eleanor Shellstrop, who is tough and independent, but who was also capable of love and community, Princess Anna, who is probably the most non-princess princess ever lively and Sarah Marshall, who is honest, was kind of a hole. But for me, she was really a nice hole, "Bell added. "What I have learned from all that is that nobody is just one thing. We are all everything. So thanks for this. For the reminder to see her and see me in total, the brave parts and the cowardly parts and even the parts that cry to the lazy. "
"Although more advances in recent years have accurately portrayed women and girls in the media, the average age, race and body type of women represented in the media still represent only a small fraction of the female population. This must change, "he said. The good place Danson star when he introduces Bell to the stage. "The See Her Award in Critics & # 39; Choice goes to an actress who through her work and her life is helping to achieve that change, through her many roles, but especially those like Veronica Mars, Anna in Frozen and Eleanor in The good place. Kristen Bell embodies characters that have a strong moral core, compassion, independence, support for the helpless and fearless optimism. "
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.