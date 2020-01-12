Kimia Alizadeh: Iran's only female Olympic medalist has flaws | News of the Olympic Games

The 21-year-old, who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, says she fled "hypocrisy, lies, injustice and flattery."





Kimia Alizadeh won a bronze medal in taekwondo at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Iran's only female Olympic medalist, Kimia Alizadeh, has announced that she has defected.

Alizadeh made history when she became the first Iranian woman to win an Olympic bronze medal in the 57 kg Taekwondo category at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

In social media posts, Alizadeh described herself as "one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran,quot; and said she had left Iran to avoid "hypocrisy, lies, injustice and flattery."

He also claimed that the Iranian authorities had used it as a propaganda tool and claimed credit for his Olympic success.

Kimia Alizadeh states that it was used as a propaganda tool.

"They took me where they wanted. I carried what they said. I repeated every sentence they ordered. Whenever they thought it convenient, they exploded me," he wrote.

"It wasn't important to them. None of us was important to them, we were tools."

Reports of his defection appeared for the first time on Thursday, after some reports suggested he had gone to the Netherlands. It was not clear in his publications to which country he had gone.

His defection occurs when the country is dominated by protests after the accidental demolition of a Ukrainian plane and tensions with the United States.