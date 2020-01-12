Kim Kardashian shares adorable photos of Saint and Psalm West and niece Stormi Webster

Kim Kardashian is breaking the Internet with sweetness after sharing several photos of the baby Psalm West with her cousin Stormi Webster and her older brother Saint West. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children and, although many reports have been rumored to suggest that the couple's marriage is on the verge of collapse, Kim's social media posts could not suggest anything like that. She continually shares photos of herself with Kanye where they seem to be in love and show a lot of PDA. He also frequently shares photos and videos of his children and his home. Recently, Kim Kardashian took fans on a tour of her kitchen after social media went crazy and thought she had no food in her refrigerator!

Now, new photos of Kim's children are becoming viral, as they often do. As the Kardashian / Jenner clan did the unthinkable and had many children together, the family has many cousins ​​who are growing together. Fans love to see cousins ​​playing together and there are many photos that show some of the older cousins ​​showing love and affection to the younger ones. True Thompson is known for being very affectionate with her cousins ​​and also Stormi Webster.

At this time, there is an ongoing custody battle, as Brother Rob Kardashian has filed court documents in an attempt to obtain full custody of his three-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian. Khloe has promised to help his brother anyway.

Kim Kardashian shared the following photo with her 156.9 million Instagram followers and included this sweet title.

"My sweet Stormi and Psalm.

You can see the photo below.

Kim Kardashian shared another picture of Saint West and Psalm West when Saint was born and curled up in his mother's arm. Saint West is gaining a great reputation for being full of smiles and personality. In every picture of Saint, you will surely see him smiling and placing him for the camera.

What do you think of the new photos of Kim Kardashian of Stormi Webster and Baby Psalm?

Are you a fan of Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWK)? Are you following Rob Kardashian's quest to obtain sole custody of Dream?



