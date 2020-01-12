Kenya Moore had a new photo shoot for her next ad campaign

Kenya Moore announced to her fans that she has a new advertising campaign for her hair care line. He also had a new photo shoot for this upcoming campaign, and fans can't wait to see more of Kenya.

"Great session today with the new advertising campaign of @imerickrobinson coming soon #KenyaMooreHair,quot;, Kenya captioned its publication.

Someone said: Hoy Today was absolutely amazing! I adore you. Thank you for trusting me to be your photographer. ❤️ ’

Another commenter brought the girl from Kenya, Brooklyn Daly: "Brookie always sticks to your hip,quot; … I definitely spy on her pretty little feet.

Another follower published this: "I love you Mrs. Moore, the faces of the snakes can not help seeing you, you are unique in their class, absolutely brilliant and absolutely beautiful, loving to see that you are a small family that God bless you,quot;

One of Kenya's fans talked about his hair care line: ‘KENYA MOORE HAIIRRR CAREEEE 🎶 you need to date a single with that chorus’.

A fan said: ‘Why are you so beautiful and amazing to me? Never mind; I just thank you for being so true and transparent! I still smile when I think of your marching band … You are my favorite housewife and the most beautiful there is. If you're not in the program, I'm not watching

Someone else said: "Make Brooklyn hair care a comb with your own child like Kardashian's, please make baby hair gels and creams, then you should act again @thekenyamoore to communicate with Tyler and start the show,quot;.

Kenya has been living her best life these days with her baby, Brooklyn Daly. She is also extremely busy and is involved in many projects.

The other day, Kenya surprised fans with a video they shared on their social media account. It is from an old program in which he starred.



Post views:

0 0