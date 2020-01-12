Keke Wyatt gives birth to his tenth son: we are & # 39; blessed & # 39;

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Sexy Song & # 39; He takes his Instagram account to share a picture of his newborn son, who is wrapped in a blue blanket while sleeping on his father's arm.

Up News Info –

Congratulations are in order for Keke wyatt and husband Zackariah Darring. The singer has announced the arrival of her tenth son and first with Zackariah.

On Sunday, January 12, Keke went to his Instagram account to share a picture of his newborn son, who was wrapped in a blue blanket while sleeping on his father's arm. Next to the image, Keke posted a nude selfie of her before giving birth, flaunting her belly.

"My husband Zackariah and I are blessed to welcome our beautiful and healthy 7-pound and 11-ounce son, Ke & # 39; Riah Darring," so she captioned the photo. "He came to our family on 1/6/2020. #GodIsGood."

The comments section is flooded with greeting messages from friends and fans. Among them was "The true housewives of Atlanta"star NeNe leaks who commented: "Congratulations," along with two heart-eyed emojis. Trina Braxton Y Kandi Burrruss also congratulated the mother of 10 in the comments section with Tiny (Cotta Tameka) writing: "Congratulations friend."

Keke revealed in October that she was pregnant with her tenth child. "My husband Zackariah Darring and I are very happy to announce that we are waiting for our new bundle of joy!" The Indiana native said on social media. "We are excited to welcome the tenth addition to our beautiful family. Stay tuned for the release date and information on my new YouTube series, The Keke Show, where you will see me balance wife, mom and artist! Trust in me … it's never a dull moment with my family. "

The 37-year-old man "Marriage Boot Camp: reality stars"Alum also shared a picture of Darring cradling his budding belly." My husband is very happy, "she captioned." Your first baby! "

The "Sexy Song" singer shares six children with her ex-husband Rahman Morton. In addition, she gave birth to three children with whom she shares Michael Ford, of who filed for divorce in September 2017.