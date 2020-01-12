Katja Herbers suggests that she will appear in the third season of Westworld!

Season 3 of Westworld seems to be presenting a completely new world, but that does not mean that it will not recover any of the old elements! That said, it turns out that even Katja Herbers's character could come back at some point.

This is what the actress shared with the media while attending the Evil panel on the winter press tour of the CBS Television Critics Association.

Of course, he was asked about the possible return of Emily, the character he played, in the third season of the show and that was when he approached that curiosity.

Herbers decided not to deny or confirm his appearance in season 3 of Westworld, which could also mean that he is in it, since he would not want to spoil such an important detail in that case.

In addition, he did not shy away from mentioning that his character could be "brought back at any time."

The star continued explaining that ‘I think everything is possible because my character was copied. I was wearing that hat. And then there are endless copies of me that could be returned at any time. "

As you know, at the end of season 2 (Spoiler Alert!) Emily ended up being killed by her own father, also known as the Man in Black (played by Ed Harris).

However, that was in the penultimate episode! In the end, they were shown once again face to face, this time in "their world,quot;, which is supposed to be the only season 3 they will explore.

Ad

Herbers continued to share with ET today that "I have no idea what I am allowed to say. I cannot say anything specifically to the third season, but I can definitely say that there are several versions that can be retrieved at any time. The scenes with Ed Harris they were simply amazing, so whatever he could do acting with him, he would do it in the blink of an eye. And I imagine that coming back would always be in relation to his conscience, his guilt. Because he killed his own daughter, then … & # 39;



Post views:

0 0