Home Entertainment Kanye West tries to ride a horse in the church – Launched...

Kanye West tries to ride a horse in the church – Launched on horseback! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
18
Logo

Kanye West tried to emulate Jesus, and he rode a horse in a religious service on Sunday. Needless to say, the animal did not cooperate at all, and threw Kanye on his butt.

Kanye arrived at his religious service riding a horse. The horse seemed awkward to have the crazy rapper who supported Trump on his back. The animal first took tentative steps toward the full building and then had enough, and threw the rapper right in the middle of the church.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©