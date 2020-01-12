Kanye West tries to ride a horse in the church – Launched on horseback! (Video)

Kanye West tried to emulate Jesus, and he rode a horse in a religious service on Sunday. Needless to say, the animal did not cooperate at all, and threw Kanye on his butt.

Kanye arrived at his religious service riding a horse. The horse seemed awkward to have the crazy rapper who supported Trump on his back. The animal first took tentative steps toward the full building and then had enough, and threw the rapper right in the middle of the church.

Fortunately, Kanye was not injured. At least physically it wasn't. We are pretty sure his pride was. . .

The Internet has had a field day roasting Kim Kardashian's husband for the hilarious fall.