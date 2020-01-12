Kanye West roasted on the Internet after falling off his horse during religious service

%MINIFYHTML689325b3afa9177269ee063ce81a18e19% %MINIFYHTML689325b3afa9177269ee063ce81a18e110%

The rapper & # 39; Jesus Is King & # 39; He is riding a horse inside a church for a gospel performance, but suddenly he is shaken by his agitated mount before reaching the stage.

Kanye west He was trolled on the internet after he was seen falling off a horse. In an attempt to recreate Jesus riding a donkey upon entering Jerusalem, the rapper was heading to a church on the back of a horse. Unfortunately, it didn't end well.

Kanye, in a white robe, seemed so uncomfortable while holding the white coat on the horse's back while another person held the reins and led the animal to the stage. However, the horse stirred and threw it mercilessly from his back.

Before the star of "Jesus is the King" fell, two people were seen trying to calm the horse in vain. Once the rap star was thrown, the handlers took the horse outside. And during the commotion, the choir continued singing and dancing on stage.

"Please, nobody should say he fell, he is a tall horse," said one. Another wrote: "This damn rolled on a horse in the church and made a full ** of himself." Another said: "Kanye was really trying to ride a horse (donkey) in Church, too bad they threw him. Anddd … the donkey of the day goes to #KanyeWest"

Kanye West began his evangelical performance last year after declaring himself a born-again Christian. Since then, he has released two religious albums with the latest call "Jesus is born".

Old Kanye, who loved to curse and talk about drugs and sex, didn't look anywhere in his new studio offerings that received mixed reviews. He still did subtle diss like taking a hit on "Dancing with the stars"But it is quite meek compared to its past letters.

He promised never to interpret his wild songs as he used to be now trying to get closer to God. The rapper said he would change his lyrics to be inspired by God.

"Now that I am at the service of Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to make people know what Jesus has done for me," he explained. "I have spread many things. There was a time when I told you what high fashion had done for me, I told you what Hennessy had done for me, but now I am letting you know what Jesus did. He has done for me." .