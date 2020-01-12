Justin Bieber is desperate to make a new and delicious number one: he is called to encourage fans to cheat the system

Justin Bieber returns to the music scene after taking a break from the spotlight to get sober, reconnect with his Christian faith and get married. The singer is so desperate to make his new single, Yummy, the number one who called him to encourage fans to cheat the system.

These days, the way record sales are recorded is a mix of streaming services, real purchases and YouTube visits.

The pop singer has already released multiple versions of music videos of the song along with publications about it non-stop. During his live video, he literally begged fans to broadcast the single so he can reach number one.

A few days ago, Justin reissued a strategy guide from Beliebers to help him reach the number one spot.

It included making a playlist that consisted of nothing but Yummy, buying the song several times and (the most controversial) using a VPN if you don't live in the United States to help you chart.

A Twitter user closed the repost in a tweet that said: & # 39; if you don't have the number one, just make a 5-page presentation ASKING THE FANS TO PLAY THE SYSTEM LISTENING TO THE UR SONG IN REPEATING QOIETLY WHILE SLEEPING AND also buy it several times, this is what the industry looks like in 2020 hahaha, this is so sad & # 39;

If you don't have number one, just make a 5 page presentation. ASK THE FANS TO PLAY THE SYSTEM LISTENING TO THE SONG IN THE QUALITY REPETITION WHILE SLEEPING and also buy it several times this is what the industry looks like in 2020 hahaha this shit is so sad https://t.co/PquvuHRQTH pic.twitter.com/hhYnLrAsSF – Ol & # 39; cocky bastard a (@unclenappy) January 10, 2020

This has accumulated criticism among those who feel that the star with millions of fans is doing everything in their power to compete against Roddy Rich, who is expected to be number one next week.

There were some who intervened to say that an artist who is pushing hard to reach the top spot has been going on since they could buy CDs.

‘When I had to buy physical CDs, the big labels would buy enough boxes of their artist products to fill a store, just to make sure they were # 1. Playing the system is nothing new, the rules have just changed. That # 1 is important. "

What do you think of Justin's latest pranks?



