Julian Edelman arrested for allegedly getting in the car

Wide receiver of the New England Patriots Julian Edelman He was arrested Saturday night in Beverly Hills for allegedly damaging a car by jumping on it.

The 33-year-old native of Northern California was cited for minor crimes of vandalism, according to police.

%MINIFYHTML1be14349274913b6cc8a01ea66b3415b11% %MINIFYHTML1be14349274913b6cc8a01ea66b3415b12%

"On Saturday, January 11, 2020, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Beverly Hills police arrested Julian Edelman for vandalism after he jumped into a driver's vehicle causing damage," a police spokesman told E! News in a statement. "Edelman was released by appointment and scheduled to appear at the airport's Courthouse on April 13, 2020."

The driver of the vehicle, a Mercedes, was not identified, NFL.com reported, adding that the Patriots are aware of the report and have refused to comment.

Former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce that night he posted on Instagram a picture of him with Edelman and the former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola at the Mexican restaurant Cantina Frida in Beverly Hills.

"@ edelman11 @dannyamendola, you know what is # bostons – t #champs," Pierce wrote.

Edelman was named the Most Valuable Player in the 2019 Super Bowl, which the Patriots won.