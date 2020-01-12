Jos Buttler apologizes for insulting Vernon Philander in Cape Town | Cricket News

"I fully understand that, as role models, we have a duty to behave in a certain way. I slap his wrist,quot;





Jos Buttler apologized for cursing in Cape Town during England's victory over South Africa

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler apologized for cursing Vernon Philander during the second Test against South Africa, but questioned whether viewers should listen to the audio from the microphones.

Buttler received a fine of 15 percent of his match rate and was hit with a demerit point after repeatedly swearing in Philander at the end of the fifth day, while England secured a victory of 189 races in Newlands in Cape Town.

"I fully understand that, as role models, we have a duty to behave in a certain way. I would like to apologize and understand that this is not the way to behave. I slap her wrist," Buttler said.

"It was the heat of the moment and a little red mist. But everything is done and now it can be swept under the carpet so we can move on."

Former England sailor Ryan Sidebottom said Sky sports news He thinks that stump microphones should be rejected so as not to inhibit players' passion during a test match.

Buttler also believes that "what happens in the field must remain in the field."

"In the test cricket there is sometimes great emotion. You can say things that mean nothing, but for the spectators at home it may seem very poor," said the 29-year-old.

"It is difficult: we understand that it adds to the experience of the spectator having stump microphones to hear a little of what is happening."

"But I think that players like to think about what happens in the field, stay in the field and is not necessarily heard by everyone at home."

On the victory of England in Cape Town, Buttler added: "It's easy to say that the voice is the way to do things, but also their actions speak loudly. One of the good things in the last game was the way We hunt as a team.

"We have a number of young boys under 24 on the side and they were fantastic in creating energy around the bat and pressing the opposition."

"The two games have been played with great spirit, have been very close and the series is very well prepared at 1-1."

