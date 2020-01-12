Jordyn Woods puts on spicy display in Emily Ratjkowski's Inamorata swimsuit photos

Emily Ratajkowski has another celebrity who is modeling her Inamorata Woman swimsuit. Jordyn Woods is in Jamaica and has been modeling several different swimsuits. After posing for photos with a swimsuit from the Matte Collection, she shared images with the Inamorata Woman Encinatas one-piece swimsuit that is described as a bold 80's swimsuit. Emily was so excited to see Jordyn with the swimsuit that shared a photo in his Instagram story. Emily has 25.1 million Instagram followers who consider her a fashion icon and role model. Her Inamorata Woman account has 548,000 followers and her clothing line is becoming more popular. Emily's good friend, Ashley Graham, used Inamorata Woman during her pregnancy.

Jordyn Woods' photos with Inamorata Woman became viral as Jordyn continues to have more than 11 million followers and his fan base and popularity actually increased after his scandal involving Khloe Kardashian and his ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Fans loved the holiday photos Jordyn shared on his Instagram account and his slideshow has more than a million likes. There are more than 14,000 comments.

You can see the photo presentation of Jordyn Woods with Inamorata Woman below.

Here is a photo that Emily Ratatjkowski shared on her own Instagram account in her story. Emily was clearly excited to see Jordyn in the suit and proudly showed the beautiful photos of the 22-year-old girl modeling the piece for her fans to see.

You can see the image that Emily Ratajkowski shared on her Instagram account below.

What do you think of Jordyn Woods and his one-piece outfit? Are you a fan of Emily Ratajkowski's Inamorata Woman clothing line? Have you followed Jordyn Woods since breaking into the scene as a close friend of Jaden and Willow Smith?

Did you see Jordyn Woods when he appeared in episodes of Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWK)? The scandal between Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson cost Jordyn his friendship with Kylie Jenner, but has not damaged Jordyn's career.

Jordyn Woods continues to shine, gains more followers and makes his name known on his own terms.



