Jordyn Woods flaunts curves in revealing swimsuit during Lori Harvey's birthday celebration in Jamaica

Roommates, while Lori Harvey and Future continue to celebrate it 23rd Birthday in Jamaica (and apparently confirm their relationship in the process), Lori's best friend, Jordyn Woods, is also sunbathing and enjoying the festivities, and recently flaunted her curves in a very revealing swimsuit to prove it .

It seems that Lori Harvey's 23rd The birthday celebration in Jamaica is full of several of his friends, including Jordyn Woods. While it may seem like it was just a romantic birthday getaway for Lori and Future, that's not exactly the case because Lori's girls definitely also went out to celebrate their special day.

Jordyn Woods decided to give his Instagram followers a revealing surprise when he published wearing a one-piece swimsuit that barely featured a sparse thong. This is not the first time he has published photos of swimsuits in IG, since a few days ago there were similar photos, but not as revealing.

It seems that Jordyn is promoting his new line of swimsuits with Matte Collection and the pieces he is publishing on social networks are advances in the collection that fans will surely buy now that he has modeled them.

Lori's birthday party is still going on, so we're pretty sure this won't be the last time we'll see some revealing swimsuits from her, Jordyn and the rest of the girl squad. However, the most important question of all is what can we expect after Lori and Future now that they are official?

