Joe Root: England's captain is absent from training when illness strikes tourists again | Cricket News





Joe Root could not practice on Sunday

Joe Root was unable to practice due to illness, as England accelerated his preparations for the third Test against South Africa on Sunday.

The England captain was absent from the team session in Port Elizabeth due to an upset stomach, the second time he suffered an illness on a tour that was dominated by absences.

The disease has affected England since before the series of tests began with Root, one of the victims, although the players were affected by flu-like symptoms rather than stomach problems.

England's last practice game was downgraded to "friendly,quot; because England was not sure who could participate, and also summoned Dominic Bess and Craig Overton to boost the team.

More than a dozen players and support staff were affected with Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes and Jack Leach, all discarded from the first Test because of that.

4:03 The highlight as Ben Stokes was once again the hero, as England sealed a famous victory over South Africa in Newlands The highlight as Ben Stokes was once again the hero, as England sealed a famous victory over South Africa in Newlands

Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Root spent time off the field in Centurion, where England was hit hard.

The problem had been alleviated when the second test began in Cape Town, although Woakes and Leach were not selected.

But it was an injury that affected England before and during that game, that Root's men won to level the series, with Rory Burns suffering ankle ligament damage while playing football and James Anderson breaking a rib.

Both players will miss the rest of the series in South Africa and Burns will also miss the tour of Sri Lanka in March after an ankle surgery.