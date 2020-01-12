Joe Budden says he understands why Kevin Hart cheated on his wife

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana have separated. Although they have since found a way to be peaceful parents, the podcaster who made comments like the recent ones probably contributed to their separation.

Kevin Hart launched a six-part docuserie that followed his life. The piece was about everything from his early life to his Oscar drama.

The part that the public found most interesting was his explanation of why he was unfaithful to his wife who was pregnant at the time the trap scandal took place.

The comedian told his friends that he would go to Las Vegas and that none of them could accompany him at that time. Then he hinted that he got into trouble because his friends were not there to stop him.

Joe recently discussed how much he admires and relates to Kevin's work ethic. He went on to say that he understands why the actor was unfaithful.

'He works very hard. I can work harder. Like, I can see how n – how to cheat … When thinking about how hard you work, sometimes you are not at home, but for 10 seconds a day, for so many days. And I as a man can understand how that can be difficult. I know how I felt going to work no matter how many hours I was going to work and spent very little time at home. We don't have to get into that now, but as men, I think everyone knows what I'm saying. And I understand that about him. And I like the way he, his wife and his friends even attacked that aspect of things, deception. "

Budden went on to say that he could have handled the way things happened differently, referring to the monetary demands made by the person who had the sex video.

‘I could have paid the n, one that tried to blackmail me and ruin my home … I wouldn't have given him 20K but I would have sent him many text messages. I would have doubled and tripled the texts. "

Are you surprised by Joe's opinion about things?



