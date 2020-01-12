Joaquin Phoenix, in his same tuxedo, repeats the victory of the Golden Globes

%MINIFYHTML1b4d2debae1ea3af51f429e7c3047d6f9% %MINIFYHTML1b4d2debae1ea3af51f429e7c3047d6f10%

Twitter

The 45-year-old actor thanks his mother for not giving up on his speech while accepting a Best Actor award for his role in the R & # 39; Joker & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Joaquin Phoenix He already won big at the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020, which is currently taking place in Santa Monica, California. The actor, who won an award for Best Actor in a Movie – Drama for his performance in "jester"In the recent Golden Globe Awards, the coveted title of Best Actor was hooked in the event on Sunday January 12 for the same role.

The 45-year-old star became sentimental when she delivered her acceptance speech, saying: "I have to thank my mother. Mom, you have always been my greatest inspiration, even when self-pity led me astray. You never gave me up and I thank you deeply your support. " Joaquin's mother Arlyn phoenix She is an actress and social activist.

Joaquin, who is vegan, also praised the organizers of the event for choosing to serve a plant-based menu. "I would like to thank the awards for going to the plant and trying to offset our carbon footprint," he said. "I really appreciate that".

%MINIFYHTML1b4d2debae1ea3af51f429e7c3047d6f11% %MINIFYHTML1b4d2debae1ea3af51f429e7c3047d6f12%

He did not forget to thank screenwriter Scott Silver for helping him take on the role of the famous Batman villain. "You used a superhero character to talk about childhood trauma, armed violence and mental health," he said.

Joaquin, who had promised to wear the same outfit during this awards season to help the environment, stayed true to his words and recycled his tuxedo Stella McCartney for the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards. The designer, Stella, approved his bold decision, writing on Instagram: "This man is a winner … using personalized Stella because he chooses to make decisions for the future of the planet and all its creatures. He has also chosen to use this same Tux for all the Prize season to reduce waste ".

Also already packing an award at the Sunday ceremony included Laura Dern ("Marriage history") as Best Supporting Actress"Dolemite is my name"as best comedy"Parasite"as best non-english speaking movie"Avengers Final Game"as Best Action Movie"Toy Story 4"as Best Animated Movie and"the Irish"for Better Performance Ensemble.

The event also honored the best in the movie, with some winners that include Bill hader ("Barry") as Best Actor in a Comedy Series, Phoebe Waller Bridge ("Flea bag") for Best Actress in a Comedy Series"When they see us"as Best Limited Series and Toni Collette ("Amazing") as Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.

More winners will be announced on the show, which is currently broadcast live on The CW on the east coast.