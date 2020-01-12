Jerome Boateng: AC Milan will join Arsenal in the Bayern Munich defense race | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLa7384c83c5c7884d014ed2da48537f2e9% %MINIFYHTMLa7384c83c5c7884d014ed2da48537f2e10%





Arsenal has already spoken with Bayern Munich about Jerome Boateng, but AC Milan could now enter the race to sign the defender.

AC Milan is ready to challenge Arsenal for the signature of defender Jerome Boateng of Bayern Munich, according to Sky in Germany.

The Serie A club is looking for a central defender and is close to signing Simon Kjaer of Sevilla, but still has the ambition to add another center to the team.

Arsenal is also interested in signing Boateng and has already asked about a transfer fee, loan options and player salaries.

The 31-year-old, who is predominantly a central, but can also play on the side, wants to leave the Bundesliga club this winter.

Bayern would be ready to let him go this month for approximately £ 12.8m (€ 15m). However, they don't have many fit defenders with Lucas Hernandez ready to return later than expected after the injury.

