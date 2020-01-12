Jennifer Lopez perfectly combines her makeup with her baby blue dress

Jennifer Lopez It feels everything but blue!

the Hustlers The actress caught the attention and stopped the traffic at the 2020 Los Angeles Critics Association Awards on Saturday night. The 50-year-old icon, which won the Best Supporting Actress, brought a fashion fantasy to the star-filled ceremony while dazzling in a vibrant Elie Saab baby blue dress.

From its deep neckline to the eye-catching belt that fitted its waist to the undulating sleeves of the 70s, this whimsical design was one to remember. Make your set explode even more? The actress combined her makeup with her dress.

While it has been touted as a beauty no-no for years, J.Lo's latest look shows that it can be an elegant and effortless way to make your fashion clothes stand out. In fact, the mastermind behind Saturday night's makeup? Scott BarnesWho is the favorite of the 50-year-old star?

"Getting warm," he wrote on Instagram, along with a close-up photo of his lewk beauty.