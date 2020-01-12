Jennifer Lopez perfectly combines her makeup with her baby blue dress

Jennifer Lopez It feels everything but blue!
the Hustlers The actress caught the attention and stopped the traffic at the 2020 Los Angeles Critics Association Awards on Saturday night. The 50-year-old icon, which won the Best Supporting Actress, brought a fashion fantasy to the star-filled ceremony while dazzling in a vibrant Elie Saab baby blue dress.
From its deep neckline to the eye-catching belt that fitted its waist to the undulating sleeves of the 70s, this whimsical design was one to remember. Make your set explode even more? The actress combined her makeup with her dress.
While it has been touted as a beauty no-no for years, J.Lo's latest look shows that it can be an elegant and effortless way to make your fashion clothes stand out. In fact, the mastermind behind Saturday night's makeup? Scott BarnesWho is the favorite of the 50-year-old star?
"Getting warm," he wrote on Instagram, along with a close-up photo of his lewk beauty.
In addition, it seems that Barnes created the ocean blue eye shadow look using the newest palette of his eponymous line.
Matt Baron / Shutterstock
While the mega star always kills the red carpet, this year has been pushing the boundaries of style more than ever. In the 2020 golden balloons, the Hustlers The actress took all the fashion stops for the special occasion.
For the extravagant affair, she put on a multicolored Valentino ball gown that featured a huge bow in shades of metallic gold and emerald green that was wrapped in the front and center. However, when the time came for a change of dress during the after party, he made sure it was the talk of the city.
Lopez was a blank vision at the CAA party. His angelic design by Zuhair Murad was full of brightness and glamor, as it had an explosion of feathers, lace details and crazy openings up to the thigh. Still, she dressed to impress that night.
And it seems that his killer fashion look is not slowing down in the short term.
We can't wait to see what he wears on the next red carpet.
