Jeffree Star denies that Nathan left him for a wife, says they still live together

Instagram

The makeup guru insists that he and Nathan Schwandt still live under the same roof despite announcing their separation in a tearful video after five years of dating.

Up News Info –

Jeffree Star broke her silence about the rumors that suggested to her boyfriend Nathan Schwandt He abandoned it for a woman. The makeup guru turned to Twitter to deny the reports and suggested they still lived under the same roof despite their separation.

"Wow. Nate is 10 feet from me in the kitchen," the beauty vlogger responded to internet chatters. "How can SOMEONE invent lies while he and I are disconsolate and afflicted? Really disgusted by that … but not surprised."

Jeffree Star denies that Nathan left him for a woman

He deleted the tweet, but then posted a new message: "I've been in Orange County all day visiting my grandmother Mary, who turns 103 this July! Nate has been in my house with the dogs all day! lies about him: Stop, it won't work. "

As proof, Jeffree then posted a photo of Nathan sitting in his kitchen with his back to the camera. "Nate was being a dog dad all day," he explained.

Jeffree Star posted a picture of Nathan at home

Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt started dating in 2015. It is rumored that Nathan cheated on Jeffree and was caught on numerous occasions beating people in the DM. He has reportedly removed all of his social networks to placate Jeffree and started a new Instagram account that he kept private.

"This is not a fight on the Internet. This is not drama, this is not tea, this is my real life and my soulmate and I are really having it," Jeffree said in announcing his breakup. "Nathan and I will be friends forever, I will always have love for him. Are we in love with each other? No. But we love each other and he will always be in my life."