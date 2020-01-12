Jeffree Star denies rumors about Nathan Schwandt after his separation

Jeffree Star not great with the rumors about him and Nathan SchwandtIt is divided.
The 34-year-old YouTuber and makeup guru confirmed Saturday morning that the two had separated weeks ago, after five years together, and after recent rumors. Later that night, he turned to his Instagram story to deny rumors that his ex had left the division and was dating a woman. He shared a picture of Schwandt smoking at a table inside his mansion in Hidden Hills, California, and wrote: "Nate was being a dad all day." The two have raised several Pomeranians.
"Many of you think, & # 39; are you and Nate as if you were hanging out now?" Star said. "I was visiting my grandmother, Grandma Maria She turns 103 this July and I don't know how much time she has left, so I've been visiting her a lot … instead of my security guards or my team watching my dogs, why not have Nathan, let them raised with me for years? Do you see them instead? He and I also felt it was necessary to prove that he is at home today, because there are some media outlets that report that Nathan is in another city with another girl. "
"I'm like you, do you think he and I want to date someone else right now?" Star continued. "Do you think that's in our minds? I'm on the 10th day of crying. So, that's not what we're thinking at the moment."
Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images
He added: "This is really hard. So I just wanted to clarify the records because people aren't going to disrespect him, you're not going to disrespect me … so I'm going to say goodbye to him, he's going to say goodbye to those dogs, and I'm going to take a big hit. I love you guys. The Star family is so strong and the overwhelming amount of comments today and just support is like … it means a lot, so thanks. "
Schwandt, 26, has not commented on the division.
In his announcement on Saturday, made in a YouTube video, Star said he and his ex will be "friends forever."
"I will always have love for him," he said. "Are we in love with each other? No. But we love each other and he will always be in my life."
