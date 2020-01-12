Jayson Tatum says he has "a long way to go,quot; after his career | NBA News

After scoring 39 points before Christmas, Jayson Tatum thought he couldn't beat that mark when Kemba Walker registered at the end of the third quarter and pointed to the top scorer of the game that he would face the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.

But Walker prevented Tatum from leaving and sent Gordon Hayward off the court.

In a blowout over the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Boston Celtics rose 108-73 at that time, it was unlikely that Tatum and the rest of the headlines saw a lot of game time in the final draw, but not even the coach in Chief Brad Stevens would deny his swingman the chance to overcome his previous high score mark.

Tatum is averaging career highs across the board this season



In the next possession, Walker asked for a high pole from Tatum, and the forward turned, pretended to the right and then drove left on Lonzo Ball for a left-handed plate and his 41st point.

"Obviously, it feels good," Tatum said after the game.

"I never try to get too high or too low. I feel like I have a long way to go, and the guys I admire have these nights most of the time. So, obviously, it feels good, but I need to do more. followed and try to be more consistent. "

Coach Stevens also wanted to praise Tatum. He said: "He is constantly improving. He had a couple of good results with both hands at the beginning of the game. But he also had the right mentality to attack."

This is Tatum's third year in the NBA, and he has seen his score improve from 13 points in 2017-18, to 15 in 2018-19, and is averaging 20 points per game this season. Beyond that, he is among the league leaders in more / less and is averaging more assists, rebounds and blocks than any previous year.