Javed Akhtar on the marriage rumors of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar



Since yesterday, several reports have been floating online about lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. Rumors say that the duo will marry later this year. However, there has been no denial or acceptance by both. Farhan and Shibani have been in a relationship for a long time and marriage is definitely the next step for both of us. Although the couple has not dated and talked about it, reports say they will get married after Farhan's next movie, Toofan, hits theaters on October 2, 2020.

Farhan's father and famous lyricist, Javed Akhtar, talked about how he feels about these reports. He told a daily leader: "I just heard from you. I was with Farhan on his birthday, which was the day before yesterday. He didn't tell me anything about this. But you never know, children can be very reserved." Well, we hope the couple confirm us soon.