Japhet Tanganga is not moved by the debut of the Tottenham Premier League in the defeat against Liverpool | Soccer news

Tottenham debutant Japhet Tanganga revealed that he told José Mourinho that he was not afraid of facing Liverpool in his first Premier League game.

The 20-year-old was a surprise team, since he only played in the defeat of the Carabao Cup against Colchester earlier this season, with Tanganga on the right side against Jurgen Klopp's team.

He produced a performance to remember, keeping Sadio Mane silent, but he ended up on the losing side when Roberto Firmino's goal ensured that Liverpool set a new European point record.

The Spurs have had a full week in training camp and Mourinho asked Tanganga if he would be afraid to face the leaders of the Premier League.

Tanganga said: "The foreman mentioned something on Tuesday. He asked me if I wanted to play, I said & # 39; Yes & # 39 ;, he said & # 39; Won't you be scared? & # 39 ;, I said & # 39; No, I will not be afraid & # 39 ;.

"Then we got a little fit two or three days before the game and I thought, & # 39; Yes, I'm on the team & # 39 ;.

"The boys have been excellent, encouraging me, encouraging me and letting me know that it's just another game."

"As much as my debut is, however much I am playing against the best team in the league at the moment, it doesn't matter."

"They were great, I'm grateful that the manager has trusted me."

The Spurs improved in the second half and could have marked a draw, only for Heung-Min Son and Giovani Lo Celso to miss great opportunities.

It is a day that Tanganga will always remember, but admits that it is "bittersweet."

"I was happy to debut, but I really thought we could have stolen something at the end of the game. Maybe a draw, maybe a victory," he added on Spurs TV.

"It means a lot, from a young age you dream about that, you see boys on television and you think, & # 39; I want that & # 39 ;.

"It would have been much better if we had won the game, but I'm happy to make my debut."

"I've made my debut now, but it's gone now. I'll celebrate with my family and then move on to the next one."