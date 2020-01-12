Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura, 52, signs up for the 35th season | News

Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura, 52, has extended one of The longest professional careers in sport after signing a new contract with Yokohama FC.

The one-year deal on Saturday will see Miura, who turns 53 on February 26, enter its 35th season.

Nicknamed with affection "King Kazu,quot;, the striker is the oldest player to score a competitive goal.

Last year, the forward played in just three games and did not score any goals, but extended his record as the oldest player in the J-League, the main division of Japanese football.

"I was able to renew my contract with FC Tokyo for the 2020 season," Miura said in a statement, quoted by The Japan Times.

"I hope to enjoy playing soccer and remember to be grateful as I make an effort to achieve the club's goal of staying in J1. I will work hard to contribute to the team's victories."

Miura poses for photographs with the Guinness World Record certificate after being recognized as the & # 39; Oldest professional soccer player to score a competitive league goal & # 39; on February 15, 2018 (File: Etsuo Hara / Getty Images)

Miura joined Yokohama FC in 2005 and in March 2017 he became the oldest player to appear in a professional match at the age of 50 years and seven days, attracting global media attention by exceeding the longevity record of English legend Stanley Matthews.

Miura played for the Brazilian club Santos and in Italy with Genoa at the beginning of his career, and represented the Japan national team 89 times, scoring 55 goals.

Yokohama FC opens the season on February 23 against Vissel Kobe.