Jamie Jones-Buchanan: testimony game, the best moment of my career | Rugby League News

Jamie Jones-Buchanan praised his former teammates for joining Burrow

Jamie Jones-Buchanan says his testimonial game shared with Rob Burrow in Headingley was the "best moment,quot; of his career.

Leeds' preseason game against Bradford on Sunday was originally going to be all about Jones-Buchanan, but when the news of Burrow's motor neuron disease diagnosis came to light, he immediately agreed to share it with his former teammate. equipment.

JJB and Burrow participated in the final stages of the game, as did other members of the Leeds golden generation, including Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Peacock, Keith Senior and Kylie Leuluai.

Jones-Buchanan said seeing his old teammates take effect to support Burrow is what made the day special for him.

"I think it's probably the best moment of my career, I'm not going to lie, in the way everyone has met with Rob tonight and joined," he said.

"A group of children who have spent 20 years fighting with nails and teeth, being dragged to the bottom and to the heights of the euphoria of the Grand Final."

"It's about team spirit. Whatever happens now, in a billion years no one can change what this group has accomplished."

"In times of adversity, when things have been difficult, children have never abandoned or left anyone behind."

"The biggest symbol of that has been tonight and the way some of those guys who haven't played for a long time, the rugby league is not an easy game to play, they've gone out and played for Rob."

"Credit to supporters of Leeds Rhinos, Bradford supporters too; many of the charity events that are happening in the background may not be recognized or applauded as tonight's event.

"A huge thank you to everyone in the rugby league. As tribal as it can be, when it comes to adversity and being involved in times of need, it's phenomenal."

"In symbolic terms, what my group of players has taken care of, tonight sums it up. The things we can control, we will do our best to support Rob and his family in the future."

The 38-year-old retired after season 21 as a Rhinos player, but will remain at Headingley as a coach, and said it is important for him to return him to his former club and the city of Leeds.

"My life has always been about people, that's why I practice sports," he said. "I didn't realize until I was older; I thought it was all about winning, but winning attracts people, and it's always about people for me."

"I'm lucky to be in the face of coal with the boys of the first team now, training, and I love it."

"Leeds is my city, this is where I grew up, this is my house, there is my family in the stands.

"I have only played for Leeds and my fan club, Stanningley, and every time I wear this blue and amber shirt, 422 times now, the novelty has never disappeared and means as much to me as it is now." .

"Going into the future, God willing, another 20 years representing Leeds, the community in general, and using this fantastic center to help people reach their potential and realize some of their dreams as I have done."