James Harden scores 20,000 career points in the victory over Minnesota | NBA News

A space in primetime at Sky Sports was the perfect setting for James Harden to overcome an important milestone during his career. Scoring 20,000 points is no joke, and doing so in the style he has this season, and in such a convincing way about the Minnesota Timberwolves, was appropriate.

Minnesota Timberwolves 109-139 Houston Rockets















Highlights of the visit of the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Houston Rockets in week 12 of the NBA



It was James Harden's teammate Russell Westbrook who made things go early. Known for its low efficiency but its high score, Westbrook adhered to the script, but added 10 assists and six rebounds on the way to 30 points, which included an early three-point pull-up shot.

Once the Rockets broke up, Harden picked up the load and the lead soared in the second half. He reached his 20,000 point in the only way he knows how, stepped back from three points, and maintained the pressure with some beautiful assists between his legs.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were nowhere to be seen. By the end of the first half, they had dropped 16, and never really approached. Andrew Wiggins worked for his shot and reached the line four times, but only scored three of 13 field goals and did not prepare his teammates. Josh Okogie led the team in scoring, and although the second-year man continues to develop, he is generally the ninth best scorer of this team, and tells him exactly how it was tonight for visitors.

New Orleans Pelicans 105-140 Boston Celtics

















The highlights of the New Orleans Pelicans visit to the Boston Celtics in the 12th week of the NBA



In a game full of highlights of teamwork, with the Boston Celtics making a beautiful pass after a beautiful pass to take to the open cubes, Jayson Tatum became the hero. He was locked up during the 30 minutes he played, achieving 41 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals on an efficient night across the board.

Image:

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball against the New Orleans pelicans



His teammate Enes Kanter was another star of the night, as he owned the glass with 19 rebounds in total to add to his 22 points. But Gordon Hayward, Kemba Walker and Kaylen Brown contributed a lot to this.

The New Orleans pelicans have relied heavily on Brandon Ingram in recent weeks, but fought, shooting only 26 percent, but Frank Jackson and Jaxson Hayes tried to pick up the witness in the scoring column. And while Lonzo Ball missed a triple double, nothing was stopping the Celtics.

Chicago Bulls 108-99 Detroit Pistons

















Highlights of the Chicago Bulls' visit to the Detroit Pistons in week 12 of the NBA



This blunt combat between division rivals provided a lot of entertainment, especially when you consider that Andre Drummond only played half of the game and scored nine points. The great man opened his game by scoring his first three-point mark of the season, but was offended when Daniel Gafford of the Chicago Bulls scored it and shouted in his face. Drummond threw the ball to the back of Gafford's head and was ejected.

Despite missing him in the scoring and bouncing columns, the Detroit Pistons kept a distance during the second half, thanks to 20 points and seven assists from Derrick Rose, and another good game from rookie Sekou Doumbouya.

Image:

Zach LaVine shoots for a dump against the Detroit Pistons



However, Zach Lavine kept the score for the Bulls, to finish with 25 points, four assists and six rebounds, with Gafford and Lauri Markkanen scoring 14 each to prevent the Pistons from winning.

LA Lakers 125-110 Oklahoma City Thunder

















Highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers visit to the Oklahoma City Thunder in week 12 of the NBA



With Anthony Davis's back still sore after falling hard against the New York Knicks last week, and LeBron James with a flu that seems to have affected half of the NBA, some were worried that the LA Lakers kept their winning streak, especially against an Oklahoma City Thunder Team that has been rumbling successfully in recent weeks. However, this concern would not last long.

The Lakers are used to starting hot games and stifling their opposition. In the first quarter, Rajon Rondo and Kyle Kuzma set the pace that would result in a 41-19 lead after 12 minutes.

Image:

Kyle Kuzma set the pace against Oklahoma City Thunder



Kuzma kept it up throughout the game, even when the Thunder began to retreat in the second half. Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kept hiding and finished with 24 points each, but even after beating the Lakers in the second half, it wouldn't be enough to close the big deficit of the first quarter.

Kuzma finished with 36 points and seven rebounds, which helped encourage Lakers fans to call him the third member of the three greats of this team, and improved his commercial value in case LA sought an improvement in the coming weeks .

Philadelphia 76ers 91-109 Dallas Mavericks

















Highlights of the Philadelphia 76ers' visit to the Dallas Mavericks in week 12 of the NBA



After a frustrating night against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks made sure that their exchange with the Philadelphia 76ers didn't get out of control, despite losing 12 points before the end of the first half.

In the battle of the great guards, Ben Simmons defeated Luka Doncic in the initial sequences, with the Australian picking up the Slovenian pocket, which caused mates and assists in the transition. However, during the second half, Doncic gained support from the rest of the Mavericks by starting five.

Dallas still doesn't have Kristaps Porzingis, but Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber stepped forward, combining 29 points and 20 rebounds, while Doncic finished the game with 19 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists to get a good home win. .

Cleveland Cavaliers 111-103 Denver Nuggets

















The highlights of the Cleveland Cavaliers' visit to the Denver Nuggets in week 12 of the NBA



A dramatic week for the Cleveland Cavaliers ended with a dramatic victory over the Denver Nuggets, despite the best efforts of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic in the final stages.

After getting frustrated on the court a few games ago, Kevin Love kept his energy high and his target shot, as he scored 19 points and 15 rebounds. Cedi Osman and Tristan Thompson joined him to collect double doubles, while Collin Sexton went for 25 points to claim the scalp of a Western Conference power.

Milwaukee Bucks 122-101 Portland Trail Blazers

















Highlights of the Milwaukee Bucks visit to the Portland Trail Blazers in week 12 of the NBA



On another big win on this busy NBA night, the Milwaukee Bucks came out early and never looked back while visiting Portland to face the Trail Blazers.

Image:

Giannis Antetokounmpo dips the ball against Portland Trail Blazers



The visitors surpassed the local team in each quarter, thanks to a masterful and complete effort by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is basically a mismatch anywhere on the court. In this game, he shot 2 of 4 from behind the goal, intimidated the players in the post, drove to the basket from the top of the key and set up screens that would see him roll to the edge for a dump or shoot from the middle rank. The MVP candidate is an unstoppable force this season.

However, he was not alone, as Khris Middleton scored 30 points and Eric Bledsoe scored 29 for the best team in the league, as the Bucks advance to 35-6 this season.