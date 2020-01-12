Jaime Munguia calls Canelo, GGG after the technical knockout in the 11th round of Gary O & # 39; Sullivan

%MINIFYHTMLe1e61b6e6735030e05f22094c176c70e9% %MINIFYHTMLe1e61b6e6735030e05f22094c176c70e10%

It could have taken longer than expected, but Jaime Munguia made sure to get a knockout in his middleweight debut.

Munguia hit Gary O & # 39; Sullivan against the ropes with a series of sharp and left rights before the veteran's corner threw the towel behind the referee's back. Munguia dropped O & # 39; Sullivan seconds later, and the referee saw the towel to stop the fight. The strike gave the 23-year-old Mexican a technical knockout victory in the 11th round at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday night, live in DAZN.

%MINIFYHTMLe1e61b6e6735030e05f22094c176c70e11% %MINIFYHTMLe1e61b6e6735030e05f22094c176c70e12%

"It would give me about 8 or 9 (out of 10) because I still had to do some more things, but we're going to take this fight by fight," Munguia said of his 160-pound debut during the subsequent fight. DAZN interview.

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

That said, Munguia wants a crack in the best that the division has to offer, led by boxing, Saul "Canelo,quot; Álvarez.

"I want to fight the best in the division," he said, "either Canelo (Álvarez), (Gennadiy) Golovkin, (Jermall) Charlo."

Absent from his list of mentions of middleweight championship was the WBO holder, Demetrius Andrade.

Munguia's first stab in the middleweight was definitely an invaluable experience. O & # 39; Sullivan, 35, was tough enough to hang out with the fastest and strongest puncher and frustrate him sometimes. The veteran even caught Munguia with some major punches that tested the chin of the former junior middleweight champion.

It took Munguia (35-0, 28 KOs) to commit to his jab in the ninth round to show real-time maturity and walk away before hitting O & # 39; Sullivan to withdraw from his corner.

At the beginning of the fight, O & # 39; Sullivan complained repeatedly of low blows and rabbit blows. Munguia even had a point deducted in the sixth round by a low blow. In the seventh, Munguia seemed to have dropped O & # 39; Sullivan with crunchy blows to the body, but it was considered another low blow, although this time it was not intentional. Munguia led O & # 39; Sullivan against the ropes with a quick combination during the last seconds of the seventh.

Four rounds later, Munguia got the strike he was looking for. He will now seek to test his skills in 160.

Co-main event: Alejandra Jiménez def. Franchon Crews-Dezurn will win the WBC super middleweight titles

Jimenez staggered Crews-Dezurn with a large right hand in the second round, and seemed to immediately realize the damage the blow could cause. The Mexican wrestler, who had dropped the heavyweight, showed the will to eat the punches of Crews-Dezurn only to distribute her own punishment. The continuous pressure worked; Crews-Dezurn's legs were never the same since the fourth round.

Although Crews-Dezurn showed a lot of strength in the fight, and while she, in fact, landed more punches, Jiménez produced the toughest punches throughout the fight. That exit led her to a victory by split decision and titles. The judges saw him 98-92 and 97-93 for Jiménez and 97-93 for Crews-Dezurn, although the scores could have been tighter.

After the fight, Jiménez said through a translator that "we are going to look for Claressa Shields in the middleweight,quot; below.

Shields (10-0) on Friday became the fastest boxer of all time, male or female, to be crowned three division world champion.

Héctor Tanajara Jr. dominates Juan Carlos Burgos; light weights

Tanajara affirmed the jab and stayed outside during the first five rounds. The last five made him step on the telephone booth and connect with powerful and sharp shots inside. The combination of strategies led the 23-year-old fighter to write down a unanimous decision (99-91, 97-92, 97-92) and improve to 19-0.

Joshua Franco stops José Burgos with TKO in the ninth round; junior cock weights

Franco shook Burgos with a left hook and unleashed a shower of unanswered shots to force the strike into the ninth round.