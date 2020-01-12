Is Kaia Gerber pregnant and is running away with Pete Davidson? New report says yes!

Is Kaia Gerber pregnant and running away with Pete Davidson? That's the new cover story of the January 20, 2020 episode of Star magazine. Kaia and Pete turned their heads when the duo's photos began to appear. Soon, Pete talked about Kaia on Saturday Night Live and confirmed that the two were a couple. Recently, Kaia's parents, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford were seen outside Kaia's apartment, where they seemed worried about Pete Davidson.

Star reported that Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford went to the department to organize a Pete mental health intervention. According to the report, Rande and Cindy fear that Pete and Kaia plan to escape, therefore they panic and do everything possible to help Pete be as healthy as possible.

Star's source stated the following.

“They heard that the couple wants to escape. They were disconsolate and jumped into action, and some heated words were exchanged. Kaia's friends and family are terrified that she ends up pregnant. It is the worst nightmare of all! They are always on top of each other. They have been telling their friends that they want to get married and are secretly engaged. At this moment he has a lot of luggage. With your problems, drugs and depression, you can be erratic and scary. Everyone knows that he will get bored or sabotage things one way or another as he always does. "

Reports say that Kaia and Pete are very serious and at this point, people are terrified that Kaia sacrifices her own life trying to help Pete. Kaia is having a very successful modeling career and her fans are worried that Pete can make her pregnant and that she can lose everything. Kaia only turned 18 on September 3, and many feel that Kaia is entering a situation for which she is not ready.

What do you think about the report? Do you think Kaia and Pete have plans to get married? Do you think she is pregnant or plans to get pregnant? What do you think of the reports that Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford are trying their best to help Kaia and Pete?



