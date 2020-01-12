Iraqi journalists fear for life after the death of Basra reporters | Iraq News

Basra, Iraq – Dozens of journalists in the city of Basra, in southern Iraq, launched a campaign to highlight the dangers they face after the murder of two reporters amid continuing anti-government protests.

Ahmad Abdelsamad, a 39-year-old correspondent for local television station Dijla, and his cameraman Safaa Ghali, 37, were killed near a police station on Friday night in Basra. A group of armed men in a 4×4 vehicle approached their car and opened fire, according to witnesses.

Shihab Ahmed, a Basra-based journalist, told Al Jazeera that there is a growing sense of fear among journalists in the city and throughout Iraq, where at least five journalists have been killed since protests began in October.

"We started a social media campaign to encourage all journalists to boycott security officials and government representatives until a thorough investigation into the killings is completed," Ahmed said, referring to a campaign called & # 39; I Am Next & # 39 ;.

"This (murder of the two reporters) was not a single incident. Journalists have been and will continue to be targeted to silence them," Ahmed told Al Jazeera.

Ahmed Abdelsamad reporting on Basra protests before his death (File: Azhar Al-Rubaie / Al Jazeera)

Amid calls to join the campaign, the Iraqi Interior Ministry invited journalists to a conference in Basra on Sunday to discuss the city's security situation and the murders.

But the journalists refused to attend, forcing the authorities to cancel the event.

"We boycotted the conference because there is no use in attending. They will not share details or information about the incident, so why should we attend?" Ahmed explained.

Like Ahmed, Maher Kareem, 25, told Al Jazeera that he boycotted the event because the identity of the murderers of Abdelsamad and Ghali had not been revealed.

"All Basra journalists refused to attend the conference and we will continue to boycott (the authorities) until we know who killed them (Abdelsamad and Ghali)," Kareem told Al Jazeera.

"I fear for my life. Today it was Safaa and Ahmed. Tomorrow it could be me."

National calls

After the incident, Khalid Muhanna, a spokesman for the Iraqi Interior Ministry, told Al Jazeera that an investigation into Friday's killings was ongoing.

"We condemn the murder of the two journalists, Safaa and Ahmed, and have ordered an investigation into the incident. We must bring those responsible to justice," Muhanna said.

But journalists across the country said more needed to be done.

"The attacks on journalists have had a profound impact on press freedoms and freedom of expression in Iraq, "said Ibrahim Al-Sarraj, head of the Association for the Defense of the Rights of Iraqi Journalists (IJRDA), based in the Capital, Baghdad.

"A transparent investigation into these crimes is only a first step to prevent further violence against us," he said.

I fear for my life. Today were Safaa and Ahmed. Tomorrow could be me. Maher Kareem, Iraqi journalist

In a show of solidarity with Abdelsamad and Ghali, a group of journalists in Baghdad held a vigil on Saturday near the building of the Iraqi Journalists' Union to mourn the death of the two reporters.

"We are here in solidarity with our colleagues Safaa and Ahmed and to express our sincere condolences and rejection of what has happened to them," said Laith Natiq.

"We condemn the violation of press freedoms in Iraq and the way (the armed groups) are trying to keep us silent," he said.

Natiq said that although it was not clear who was behind the murders, he suspected that they were groups that wanted to keep journalists quiet.

In its 2019 annual report, Iraq & # 39; s The National Association of Journalists documented 188 cases of assault on journalists, including electrocution, aggression, asphyxiation and tear gas attacks.

The report said journalists faced "unprecedented repression,quot; as a result of their coverage of mass demonstrations against the government that began in early October.

Another report by Reporters Without Borders in December said three journalists were killed in Iraq since protests broke out.

After the protests spread through Baghdad and in southern Iraq, mainly Shia, activists reported an increasing number of murders, kidnappings and threats, which they believe were intended to intimidate them and prevent them from attending the demonstrations.

More than 470 people have been killed in the last three months, including about a dozen activists.

The mourners blame the armed groups

After the murders, hundreds of people marched through Basra on Saturday, carrying symbolic coffins and asking the authorities to investigate the incident.

Many of them told Al Jazeera that they believed that Abdelsamad and Ghali, who had spent long hours informing about the protest movement in Basra, were killed because they called armed groups attacking the protesters.

"Ahmed and Safaa were among the few who had no agenda when they reported on the demonstrations," a demonstrator in the funeral processions told Al Jazeera. "The armed groups that wanted to silence them are behind this."

Ahmed Riyadh, a close friend of Abdelsamad and Ghali, agreed that journalists were attacked for their work.

"I was surprised once I received the news of his murder. I think the video that Ahmed published a few days before he was killed was behind his death," he added, referring to a video on that Abdelsamad criticized the role of armed groups in Basra.

In another widely circulated video Abdelsalam published minutes before his death, the journalist implied that Iran-backed armed groups in Basra were behind the campaign of arbitrary arrests against activists and protesters.

"How is it that there were no arrests when they protested against the United States?" Abdelsalam asked in the video, referring to the multitudes of supporters and members of Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces or PMF) mostly backed by Iran who raided the US embassy in Baghdad last month.

According to a statement from the Observatory of Journalistic Freedoms, Abdessamad sent him a video of testimony about "the threats he received from the militias due to his criticism of Iran in his coverage,quot; two weeks before his death.

Azhar Al-Rubaei reported from Basra, Arwa Ibrahim from Doha.