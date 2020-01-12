Iran's only female Olympic medalist says she has defected | Iran news

Iran's only female Olympic medalist has announced that she is dropping out in an online letter describing herself as "one of the millions of oppressed women,quot; in the country.

Taekwondo champion Kimia Alizadeh, who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, criticized Iran's political system in a social media post on Sunday. accusing tThe country's authorities use it as a propaganda tool.

The 21-year-old girl hinted at an Instagram post written in Farsi that had moved to Europe, but her location is unknown. Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported earlier this month that Alizadeh had emigrated to the Netherlands.

"Nobody has invited me to Europe and I have not received a tempting offer. But I accept the pain and difficulties of nostalgia because I did not want to be part of hypocrisy, lies, injustice and flattery," he said. .

Alizadeh said that the authorities of the Islamic Republic attributed his success to his management and the fact that he was wearing a headscarf, which is mandatory for women in Iran.

"I am one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran who have been playing for years … I put on what they told me and repeated what they asked for. Every phrase they ordered I repeated," he wrote.

"None of us is important to them, we are just tools."

Alizadeh added that while the government politically exploited her sporting success, officials humiliated her with comments like "It's not virtuous for a woman to stretch her legs!"

Mahin Farhadizadeh, deputy minister of Iranian sport, said he had not read Alizadeh's publication, but believed that she "always wanted to continue her studies in physiotherapy," ISNA reported.

Alizadeh said at the time that he won the medal in the 57 kg category that had made her happy for Iranian girls. However, in his Sunday post, it seemed torn by his decision.

"Should I start with hello, goodbye or condolences? Hello, oppressed people of Iran, goodbye, noble people of Iran, my deepest condolences to you," he wrote.

Last week, 176 people, many of them Iranians with dual citizenship, were killed when the Iranian army mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, at least 56 Iranians died in a stampede at the funeral of military commander Qassem Soleimani, who died in a US air strike.

In his Sunday post, Alizadeh said he wanted nothing more than "taekwondo, safety and a happy and healthy life."

Alizadeh is the third Iranian athlete to stop representing the country in recent months.

In December, Iran's chess federation said that the best chess champion, Alireza Firouzja, had decided not to play for Iran because of the country's informal ban on competing against Israeli players.

Three months earlier, the International Judo Federation said that Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei had refused to return home for fear of his safety after ignoring the orders of his national federation to withdraw from the fights to avoid a possible final meeting with a Israeli opponent