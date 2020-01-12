Iranian newspapers pay tribute to accident victims as anger grows | Ukraine news

Newspapers in Iran paid tribute to those killed in the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane, while increasing pressure on the country's leadership amid growing public anger after the army acknowledged that it accidentally shot down the plane.

Ukraine International Airlines flight 752, en route to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, crashed minutes after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran on Wednesday. killing the 176 people on board.

Plus:

The accident occurred hours after Iran fired a barrage of missiles against US targets in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of the main Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on January 3.

After days of strong denials, Iran admitted on Saturday that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) mistakenly shot down the plane and apologized for the "disastrous,quot; human error.

Officials in Tehran pledged to bring to justice those who made the mistake, but a senior IRGC commander joined public anger over the delay in admission when he said Saturday he had told authorities that a missile hit the plane the day it crashed.

The news triggered furious protests in Tehran, with protesters demanding the resignation of senior officials, including supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and prosecuting those responsible for shooting down the plane and allegedly covering up the accidental action.

Meanwhile, Iranians on social media asked why officials were busy defending criticism from abroad instead of sympathizing with bereaved families. Others asked why the plane was allowed to take off at a time of high tension.

& # 39; Sorry, resignation & # 39;

On Sunday, many newspapers published black covers to mark the loss of 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, including many Iranians with dual citizenship, and 11 Ukrainians.

The official Iranian newspaper, Iran, published the names of the victims formed to form the tail of an airplane.

"Iran,quot;, the official newspaper of the Iranian government, dedicates the cover of its Sunday to the victims of #ukraineplanecrash writing the name of all the victims in a typographic that represents the tail of the plane. The headline says "Unforgivable,quot;# I ran #boeing #media pic.twitter.com/87gij92ici – MAYSAM BIZÆR میثم بی‌زر (@m_bizar) January 11, 2020

Another newspaper, Hamshahri, directed by the municipalities of Tehran, published "Embarrassed,quot; as headline and offered his condolences.

Meanwhile, the front page poster of Arman-e Meli, a reformist newspaper, said: "Incredible."

Another moderate newspaper, Jomhuri-ye Eslami, or Islamic Republic, wrote in an editorial: "Those who delayed the publication of the reason behind the plane crash and damaged people's confidence in the establishment should be fired or should resign."

"Excuse me, resign," said the head of the reformist newspaper Etemad, adding that the "popular demand,quot; was that those responsible for the mishandling of the plane's crisis would resign.

Kayhan, a hardline newspaper, directed Khamenei's "strict orders,quot; to follow up on the "painful incident of the plane crash."

The cover of Javan, close to the IRGC, published: "Deep apologies for painful mistakes."

Criticisms of the authorities in Iran are not unusual, but tend to remain within narrow limits.

"There is a definite anger, shock in the country after it was revealed that, in fact, it was Iran who shot down the Ukrainian plane, after days of denying it," said Assed Baig of Al Jazeera, reporting from Tehran.

Iran's leadership faced massive protests in November after a surprise government decision to ration gasoline and raise prices to finance cash benefits for the country's poorest citizens.

Iran has suffered a serious economic crisis since President Donald Trump's decision in 2018 to withdraw the U.S. UU. From a nuclear agreement signed between Iran and the world powers in 2015 and again impose punitive sanctions.