Iran takes strong measures as protests grow over the demolition of a passenger plane

A senior Iranian military commander made a rare public request for forgiveness on Sunday when security forces shot at protesters and outrage over the wrong demolition of a plane revived the opposition in the streets and sparked dissent within the conservative base of the government .
It was the second day of protests after the army acknowledged on Saturday that it had launched the missiles that shot down a Ukraine International Airlines plane near the Iranian capital on Wednesday, killing 176 people on board. The disaster developed amid growing tensions with the United States over the murder of a revered Iranian commander, Major General Qassim Suleimani.
During the first three days after the accident, Iran denied the growing international accusations of having shot down the plane and appeared to be involved in a cover-up. Iranian authorities insisted that the plane had fallen for mechanical reasons and refused to cooperate with investigators. They also began removing some evidence from the scene.
But then, as the uproar increased, Iranian leaders admitted that they had shot down the plane, citing a human error.
That admission limited the retreat of the foreigner, but threw a party on the volatile situation in the country. The anti-government protests that had calmed down when General Suleimani died in an attack with drones in Iraq was revived throughout the country.
Even so, analysts argued that this latest wave of internal unrest could ultimately strengthen those in Iran who press to face the United States. They were already looking to blame Washington for the protests.
On Sunday, riots spread outside Tehran, the capital, at least a dozen cities. Security forces launched tear gas, rubber bullets and, finally, real ammunition to disperse protesters in Tehran. At the end of Sunday night, several people had been injured, witnesses said.
Unlike previous waves of opposition, part of the outrage this time came from conservatives who normally support the government, as well as the usual critics.
Hardline newspaper headlines demanded resignations, and the commander in chief of the Revolutionary Guard, General Hossein Salami, issued a very rare public apology. In a televised speech, he begged the Iranians to return to nationalist zeal that only a few days before seemed to have filled the country, after the assassination of General Suleimani.
Iran responded to his death by firing missiles at bases in Iraq where US forces were stationed. "We achieved a great victory," said General Salami, although the missile bombing did not hurt anyone and did little serious damage. "But the plane crash has clouded it."
He said he wished he had also "crashed and burned,quot; on the plane.
The editor in chief of the Tasnim news agency of the Revolutionary Guard, Kian Abdollahi, said that attempts by government officials to lie about what happened were a "catastrophe,quot; as big as the accident.
"The officials who cheated the media are also guilty," he said on Twitter. "We are all ashamed before people."
Analysts say the uproar, however, is unlikely to decrease Iranian appetite for confrontation with the West.
Iranian intransigents routinely suspect that American undercover operations are behind the internal protests, and the unadorned pleasure that the White House seemed to feel at events taking place in Iran over the weekend can only harden that opinion, analysts said.
"We are closely following his protests and his courage inspires us," President Trump tweeted on Sunday.
Ali Váez, Iran's project director at the International Crisis Group, said that even while taking drastic measures to suppress protests in the country, Iranian leaders could lash out at Washington, covertly or otherwise.
"They believe that the United States and its allies in the region are fueling and exploiting internal discontent in Iran," he said. "The game will return to the comfort zone of Iran: indirect attacks against the United States and its allies in a way that allows plausible denial and minimal risks of retaliation."
Over the past year, the Trump administration hit Iran with a so-called "maximum pressure campaign,quot; of painful economic sanctions aimed at pressuring Tehran to undergo new restrictions on its military activities and its nuclear program. Iranian officials describe it as economic warfare.
If the hawks in Washington see the protests as evidence of success, that could work against Iranians who favor engagement with the United States, and strengthen the uncompromising ones that favor confrontation, said Sanam Vakil, a Chatham House scholar.
"Security-focused conservatives are thinking they can't come to the table now because it would be weak," he said.
General Salami of the Revolutionary Guard, in his apology and request for unity on Sunday, seemed eager to rally the Iranians once more against his perennial rival since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.
"We are at war with the United States," he said. “We do not consider the conflict with the United States over. We are the soldiers of the people and we will sacrifice for you.
"Iran has risen," he said, noting that his army had dared to fire missiles at US forces at the bases in Iraq, even if it did so without much chance of damage or casualties. "Iran is proud and everyone has seen our power."
By belatedly acknowledging that Iran's own army had shot down the plane, Iranian leaders avoided the possibility of greater international isolation. European and other governments that had tried to trade with Iran or mediate in their dispute with Washington had begun citing evidence that Iranian forces shot down the plane.
Canada, the final destination of most passengers on the fallen plane, lost 57 citizens. At a memorial event on Sunday at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the accident "a true Canadian tragedy."
"I want to assure all families and all Canadians: we will not rest until there are answers," he said. "We will not rest until there is justice and responsibility."
The magnitude of the internal reaction may have taken Tehran by surprise.
Uniformed members of the security forces and pro-government militiamen were deployed in large numbers in cities across the country, apparently in an unsuccessful effort to discourage a second day of protests.
At the end of the night, at least several people had been shot in the back by security forces, according to witnesses and videos. Several protesters in Tehran said in interviews that a circle of militiamen had closed and beaten them.
"The city is a security zone and there are special forces units in each square," wrote Siamak Ghasemi, an economist living in Tehran, on his Instagram page. The wrong group, he said, was being punished: "It is as if civilians had shot down a military plane."
Despite the strong security presence, large crowds attended. In many places, they sang caustic slogans. Some denounced the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which is a capital offense in Iran.
“The supreme leader is a murderer; his regime is obsolete, ”protesters chanted in Azadi Square in Tehran.
"Our enemy is here," chanted others in a video that circulated on social networks. "They lie to us that it is the United States."
Protests in several cities focused on universities and were dominated by students, perhaps because many of those who died in the plane crash were recent graduates who were studying in Canada.
"They killed our geniuses and replaced them with clerics," young men and women sang in the city of Shiraz.
Dozens of prominent film directors, artists and performers issued statements condemning the handling of the accident by the government and taking their work out of a prestigious competition.
"We are not citizens," Iran's best-known actress, Taraneh Alidoosti, wrote on her Instagram page; She has six million followers. "We are hostages, millions of hostages."
A member of the Tehran city council issued a harsh statement of resignation: “Today we face systematic lies, cover-ups and lack of responsibility. In the current environment I have no hope of reform. ”
And the only Iranian athlete who won an Olympic medal also chose Sunday to announce that she had defected. "I am one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran with whom they have been playing for years," wrote athlete Kimia Alizadeh on Instagram. She won a bronze medal in taekwondo in 2016.
The officials seemed to be struggling to support the torrent of public pain for those killed on the plane.
A billboard was removed in the center of Tehran that showed a picture of General Suleimani. In its place was a black banner with the names of the victims and a verse about pain. In Tabriz and Tehran, some protesters could be seen breaking photos of General Suleimani hanging from the posts.
Iranian media reported that local officials, prayer leaders and commanders of the Revolutionary Guard were visiting the families of the victims to offer apologies and condolences.
However, like the commander in chief of the Revolutionary Guard, Ayatollah Khamenei did everything possible to return public attention to the conflict with Washington.
In a meeting with the visiting emir from Qatar, he argued that the region's problems were created by "the United States and its friends," according to its website.
"The only way to deal with that," he said, "is to rely on interregional cooperation."
Ian Austen contributed reporting from Ottawa.