Iran takes strong measures as protests grow over the demolition of a passenger plane

A senior Iranian military commander made a rare public request for forgiveness on Sunday when security forces shot at protesters and outrage over the wrong demolition of a plane revived the opposition in the streets and sparked dissent within the conservative base of the government .

It was the second day of protests after the army acknowledged on Saturday that it had launched the missiles that shot down a Ukraine International Airlines plane near the Iranian capital on Wednesday, killing 176 people on board. The disaster developed amid growing tensions with the United States over the murder of a revered Iranian commander, Major General Qassim Suleimani.

During the first three days after the accident, Iran denied the growing international accusations of having shot down the plane and appeared to be involved in a cover-up. Iranian authorities insisted that the plane had fallen for mechanical reasons and refused to cooperate with investigators. They also began removing some evidence from the scene.

But then, as the uproar increased, Iranian leaders admitted that they had shot down the plane, citing a human error.