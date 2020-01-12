Indian police officer suspected of helping Kashmir rebels arrested | India News

A senior police officer was arrested in Kashmir, administered by India, and accused of helping the rebels after they found him driving two rebels to the city of Jammu, the region's police chief told reporters.

Deputy Police Superintendent Davinder Singh, a long-standing officer in the disputed region, was arrested after police intercepted a rapidly moving car in southern Kashmir on Saturday night, police chief Vijay said. Kumar

Plus:

Kumar called the arrests a "big operation,quot; and named one of those Singh was arrested as Naveed Mushtaq Baba, calling him a top commander of the largest rebel Kashmir group, Hizbul Mujahideen.

"We have registered a case against (Singh) under weapons, explosives and acts of illegal activities," Kumar said. "It's a delicate case and we don't want any gaps."

He added that Singh would be treated as a rebel and interrogated jointly by all intelligence agencies.

More importantly, was Davinder Singh an undercover agent of the central intelligence agencies? Was he involved in Pulwama type operations? Will there now be a rearguard action by Doval and his team to protect Davinder Singh? https://t.co/uQkO3WGeVi – Prashant Bhushan (@ pbhushan1) January 12, 2020

Mushtaq, who was arrested with Singh, was also a member of the Jammu and Kashmir police until 2017, two senior police officers told Reuters on Sunday.

Police officials said they believe Mushtaq was involved in the murder of 11 merchants, drivers and apple workers last year.

The Reuters news agency said it was unable to contact Singh, Mushtaq or their representatives for comment. Hizbul Mujahideen has not commented publicly and could not be reached.

Who is Davinder Singh?

It was not immediately clear how or why Singh came to travel with the alleged rebels.

The case has shaken the Indian security apparatus that manages the tense region, where the rebels have waged an armed campaign for decades demanding independence or a merger with neighboring Pakistan, which administers a part of Kashmir.

Singh has long served in the Police Special Operations Group, a dreaded counterinsurgency unit that has been accused by cashmere and human rights groups of summary executions, torture and rape to retain suspects and civilians for rescue.

Indian media reports said Afzal Guru, hanged in 2013 for planning the attack on the Indian parliament in 2001, had claimed that Singh had asked him to accompany one of the attackers to New Delhi and organize his stay there.

Singh was once injured in a police operation and received the gallantry award from the Indian president in 2019.

He was currently working in the anti-kidnapping unit at Srinagar airport, one of the most fortified and heavily guarded airports in India.

Last week, he was among the officers who received foreign envoys based in New Delhi from 15 countries that came to visit the region currently under a communications and security blockade.

Not the first time

While it is unusual for a police officer on duty to be accused of participating in the 30-year-old Kashmir rebellion run by India, It is not the first time that Indian officers are involved in rebel activities in one of the most militarized areas in the world.

In 2012, Indian police arrested two intelligence officers and two low-ranking police officers for ties to the rebels in the region.

In 2006, three Indian soldiers and two policemen were arrested for alleged links to a rebel group. The police force withdrew the two officers from the service, without revealing whether they were accused of any crime, while the army remained silent about the state and destiny of the detained soldiers.

In 1992, two policemen and a paramilitary soldier were arrested for allegedly helping the rebels bomb the Srinagar police headquarters in an attack that killed an officer and wounded several others.

The discomfort faced by the Kashmir police in their work has existed to some extent since the late 1940s, when India and Pakistan gained independence from the British Empire and began fighting over rival claims to the Muslim majority region.

Many cashmere from the Indian side see local police as tools of an Indian government determined to suppress a widespread public demand for independence or merger of the region with neighboring Pakistan.

When the last armed rebellion broke out in 1989, the police initially fought against it. In a few years, when the rebels began to attack their families, many abandoned the task and stayed in their posts and barracks.

Some also began to sympathize and support the rebel demands while the campaign was transformed into a complete rebellion backed by massive public support. Dozens even joined the rebel ranks, becoming rebel commanders.

Indian police officers take refuge during clashes with Kashmir protesters during a protest against the murder of Zakir Rashid Bhat last year (File: Danish Ismail / Reuters)

Tense region

In a separate incident, three members of the Hizbul Mujahideen group, including their main commander, Hamad Khan, were killed in a Kashmir shooting on Sunday, Kumar said.

"About specific information about the presence of militants in the village, we cordoned off the area and asked them to surrender. They refused … and fired at the troops, which led to a shooting in which they were killed," Kumar said. He added that the incident took place in the Tral area in southern Kashmir.

Around 70,000 people have died in the uprising and the ensuing Indian repression since 1989.

The Himalayan region, claimed by both India and Pakistan, has been in crisis since New Delhi in August stripped the Muslim majority territory of its long autonomy and status.

Arguing that special provisions for the region had hindered its development and fueled separatism, the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi separated the former state of Jammu and Kashmir into two territories controlled by the federal government at the end of October.