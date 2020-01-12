In pictures: 10 years since the devastating earthquake in Haiti | Haiti

On January 12, 2010, a powerful earthquake hit Haiti, destroying much of the capital, Port-au-Prince, killing more than 250,000 people and leaving more than a million people homeless.

Ten years later, the magnitude The 7.0 earthquake continues to have consequences in the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere. Amid endemic poverty, a series of natural disasters and an ongoing political crisis, the island and its people have struggled to recover and rebuild.

Only a few months after the earthquake, the worst cholera epidemic in recent history enveloped the island, killing thousands of people and infecting thousands of others. United Nations peacekeepers were accused of spreading the disease, and the international body admitted its role in the outbreak.

In October 2016, Hurricane Matthew swept through Haiti, killing at least 1,000 people.

As of 2017, amid widespread anger over rising inflation, unemployment, fuel shortages, insecurity and allegations of corruption, protests began to erupt in Port-au-Prince and other parts of the country, protesters demanding the resignation of President Moise Jovenel. Since then, waves of protests have continued to affect the country. Dozens have been killed when security forces took strong action against protesters, raising accusations of excessive use of force.

Despite the billions of dollars raised in aid after the 2010 earthquake, international humanitarian organizations have been criticized for slow reconstruction efforts and inefficient disbursement of funds.

A decade after the earthquake, the island, like its people, still has the scars of the devastation that hit the country.

According to the World Bank, more than six million Haitians live below the poverty line.

Around half of the country was malnourished last year, according to the UN, and almost 3.7 million Haitians need urgent assistance to meet their daily food needs.

Thousands continue to live in makeshift camps, without electricity or running water, in what should have been temporary housing.