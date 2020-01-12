In Malta, son of the former president is elected as prime minister

VALLETTA, Malta – A first-term legislator whose father was the president of Malta was elected to be the new prime minister of the country, replacing a leader who waives the claim for accountability for the murder of an anti-corruption journalist in 2017.

Outgoing Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, 42, said on twitter on Sunday he would formally resign as prime minister on Monday, leaving the position in the middle of his second term.

Eligible members of the ruling Labor Party voted this weekend to elect a new prime minister, and a recount on Sunday showed that the first-term legislator, Robert Abela, had received almost 58 percent of the votes cast.

"I am humiliated," he told his followers. "There is only one winner today, the Labor Party."

He was scheduled to head to the party on Sunday afternoon.