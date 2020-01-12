In Malta, son of the former president is elected as prime minister

VALLETTA, Malta – A first-term legislator whose father was the president of Malta was elected to be the new prime minister of the country, replacing a leader who waives the claim for accountability for the murder of an anti-corruption journalist in 2017.
Outgoing Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, 42, said on twitter on Sunday he would formally resign as prime minister on Monday, leaving the position in the middle of his second term.
Eligible members of the ruling Labor Party voted this weekend to elect a new prime minister, and a recount on Sunday showed that the first-term legislator, Robert Abela, had received almost 58 percent of the votes cast.
"I am humiliated," he told his followers. "There is only one winner today, the Labor Party."
He was scheduled to head to the party on Sunday afternoon.
Muscat announced last month that he would resign as prime minister and party leader, amid accusations that he had protected associates associated with people suspected of being involved in the 2017 murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, investigative journalist, in a car bomb .
Ms. Caruana Galizia, 53, had exposed Malta's links with extraterritorial tax havens using leaked Panama documents.
An assistant close to Mr. Muscat was interrogated in connection with the murder, denied acting wrong, and was released while under investigation. A Maltese hotelier, who denies his participation, has been accused of complicity in the murder. Three other men accused of exploding the car bomb are also under arrest.
Malta, a member of the European Union, had been criticized by lawmakers in the bloc by the judiciary and the country's police.
Abela, before being elected as the new Labor leader, said he would work to restore the reputation of the country's rule of law. However, he avoided interviews with independent media during the campaign.
A 42-year-old lawyer specializing in industrial and labor law, Abela was elected a member of Parliament just over two years ago. Mr. Muscat appointed him as a consultant, which allowed him to attend cabinet meetings.
In this weekend's vote, which involved about 17,500 party members, he defeated Chris Fearne, deputy prime minister and health minister, who had been the favorite.
Abela has said it will increase the government's focus on social issues and affordable housing. He also promised to give free medication to all pensioners within five years.
His father, George Abela, was deputy director of the Labor Party until 1998. Although he lost to Mr. Muscat in a contest to become party leader in 2008, the elder Mr. Abela became president of the country the following year and served in The paper until 2014.
Muscat said he will remain in Parliament and promote civil rights reform. He has also said that he intends to work on a project to raise the level of Malta's athletes.
Reuters contributed reporting.
