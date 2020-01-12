How Zelenskyy from Ukraine is winning hearts and minds in Russia | Russia

In New Year& # 39;The day before and, according to the old tradition, the presidents of two former Soviet countries, Vladimir Putin of Russia and Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, delivered their national speeches on television. How these speeches were received in the two countries, participating in a continuous armed conflict over Ukraine& # 39;s The Donbas region says a lot about what kind of leadership is currently in demand in the post-Soviet region.

As leaders, the two men, who in December met for the first time for peace talks in Paris, cannot be more different. A former KGB officer, Putin, 67, has been in charge of Russia for two decades, during which the country experienced a steady deterioration of democracy and human rights. Zelenskyy, 41, is a professional comedian who unexpectedly broke into Ukraine.& # 39;s political scene and won the presidential elections last April for a landslide, despite having no political experience.

The key to his success was to project the image of an open and ordinary man who knows and understands the pains of his fellow citizens and who has not been contaminated by the Ukrainian divisive policy of the last five years.

Both leaders enjoy very high levels of approval in their countries, standing slightly above 60 percent, according to several surveys.

Putin's speech was brief and indistinguishable from most of the New Year's speeches he made in the past. He focused on the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, which is the main pillar of his nation-building ideology.

Zelenskyy& # 39;s speak to It was very different. Once again he emphasized his rhetoric of "I am one of you "when talking about people from different backgrounds, social classes and regions of the country. "Do not& # 39;No matter what your street is called, as long as it is clean and paved, "Zelenskyy told his country, which in recent years saw a controversial impulse to replace the names of the streets of the communist era, sometimes with those celebrating Nazi collaborators of World War II.. "Do not& # 39;It doesn't matter what monument you find on your date,"he said, referring to the demolition of Soviet monuments that was led by the Ukrainian extreme right in the wake of the Maidan revolution in 2014.

Then he was joined by a few dozen cultural, political and commercial figures from across the country who also talked about the need for political change, actions against corruption, economic prosperity and national unity. They spoke in Ukrainian, Russian and even From Crimea Tartar

But behind exaggerated theatrical, reminiscent of Zelenskyy& # 39;In the entertainment production itself, there was a clear political message: that Ukrainians are one people, regardless of the language they speak and where they live and what political parties they follow.

This message is of vital importance in a country whose linguistic, cultural and political divisions are being actively exploited by the aggressor state, Russia, as well as by the Hawkish forces within the Western political establishment that see Ukraine as a battlefield in their confrontation. with Moscow

For many Ukrainians, Zelenskyy& # 39;The speech reflected his dream of normalcy after six years of conflict in which national unity is maintained and the divisive and alienating ethnationalist narratives are set aside. Naturally, a substantial and vocal minority, which supports the former president, Petro Poroshenko, lashed out at Zelenskyy for being insufficiently pro-Ukrainian and too tolerant of the multiple vestiges of Russian influence and culture in Ukraine.

But Zelenskyy& # 39;The speech was seen and discussed well beyond the borders of his country. It was surprisingly well received by many Russians, and not only by opposition supporters against Putin. The management became an instant success in social networks, with many people contrasting Zelenskyy& # 39;s sincere style and unifying message with Putin& # 39;s uninspired and somewhat threatening behavior. It did not help that the Kremlin& # 39;The video producers made Putin look like a wax figure with a dark gothic sky over illuminated towers of the Kremlin in the background.

Writing on Facebook, a Kremlin expert, Nikolay Zlobin, praised Zelenskyy& # 39;address like "extremely powerful "while advising Putin to change his speech editor. Another prominent political strategist, Abbas Gallyamov, compared Zelenskyy& # 39;speech with the winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature Joseph Brodsky& # 39;s famous monologue on identity, in which the poet places universal values ​​above nationality and ethnicity.

A political consultant who advised Putin in his early years as president but is now on the side of the opposition, Marina Litvinovich, wrote on Facebook: "Zelensky is taking the right steps to unify Ukraine. "Leading music producer and radio host Mikhail Kozyrev said Zelenskyy& # 39;s speech was "Outstanding "and on par with John Kennedy& # 39;s famous speeches.

While prominent Russians praised Zelenskyy, he did not go unnoticed that Russia& # 39;s two main TV channels – Rossiya 1 and First Channel – removed the likes / dislikes of Putin& # 39;s speech on your YouTube accounts. The national television channel NTV left this option activated for its YouTube video, which at the date of publication had 24,000 likes and 91,000 dislikes.

Zelenskyy, who rose to fame thanks to the Russian comedy television competition known as KVN (short for Club of the Humorous and Industrious), is the only non-Russian politician who has been able to reach the Russian public above the head of the leadership of the Kremlin

The latter clearly feel the danger that the Ukrainian president can compete with Putin for the hearts and minds of ordinary Russians. His fear became evident in December when the Russian entertainment channel TNT was forced to stop transmitting Zelenskyy& # 39;The famous television series, Servant of the People.

In the series, Zelenskyy plays a school teacher who is accidentally chosen as Ukraine.& # 39;s president thanks to the people& # 39;s disappointment with the political class (a feat that he repeated in real life). TNT dropped the series abruptly after showing the first three episodes.

In the first half of 2019, Servant of the People became one of the three most watched series on Russian online video streaming platforms, along with Game of Thrones and Chernobyl.

Coincidentally or not, some prominent Russian comedians, who tended to avoid political criticism in the past two decades, have recently exploded the Kremlin. Maksim Galkin They made fun of various aspects of the Kremlin& # 39;Policies, especially aggressive television propaganda, in videos that were filmed in their performances and became viral on Russian social networks. In another popular video, comedian Timur Batrutdinov said he felt that under Putin, Russia has returned to Soviet times after a breath of fresh air in the early 1990s.

Of course, Putin is unlikely to face a comic competitor in the short term (Galkin said he would do being shot dead before the inauguration if he tried), but the reactions of the Russian public are quite significant.

They show that after six years of playing with toxic ethno-nationalism in the wake of the Maidan revolution and Russian aggression, Ukraine may finally be moving towards the fulfillment of the Kremlin& # 39;The biggest nightmare: becoming a role model for progressive politics and democracy that Russians must admire.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.