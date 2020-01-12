How to watch the Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 on TV and online

Next stop? the Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020!
After a Helluva Golden Globes, the stars continue to advance throughout the campaign at the Critics Choice Awards tonight. Now on its 25th anniversary, the annual ceremony recognizes the best in both television and film. Keep scrolling through all the details you should know in the great show.
Who is the host of the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards?
Taye Diggs, but of course! Return to the stage after presenting the 2019 event.
When are the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards and at what time do they start?
The Critics & # 39; Choice Awards begin tonight, January 12 at 7 p.m. Strong EST / PST in The CW, so plan your clock party accordingly.
Where are the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards held?
Your favorite A-listers will meet inside the Hangar Barker in Santa Monica, California, for the ceremony.
How do you see the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards?
In addition to The CW and its application, you can tune in to the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards on the various streaming partners of the network, including YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV and DirectTV Now.
Who are the nominees for the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards?
Martin ScorseseNetflix drama the Irish leads the movie categories with 14 total nominations, followed by Once upon a time in Hollywood with 12 and Little woman with nine As for television contestants, When they see us It is the most nominated show of the year with six, while We are Y Schitt & # 39; s Creek Follow closely with five assents.
See the full list of Critics nominations & # 39; Choice Awards here.
Who votes for the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards?
The voting committee is composed of, yes, you guessed it, critics! More specifically, members of the Broadcast Film Credits Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association may cast their votes for nominees and winners.
Who will win the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards?
Anyone can guess which projects will go ahead, but can expect to see both Eddie murphy Y Kristen bell receive special honors for their contributions to the entertainment industry. Murphy will accept the Lifetime Achievement Award and Bell is ready to receive the #SeeHer Award. Previous winners of the #SeeHer award include Claire Foy, Gal Gadot Y Viola Davis, who continue to advocate for authentic representations of women and girls in the media.
Anything else we should be looking for?
According to the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards, they are historically the most accurate predictor of the Oscars. It is never too early to start preparing your ballot.
