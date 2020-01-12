How to watch the Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 on TV and online

Next stop? the Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020!

After a Helluva Golden Globes, the stars continue to advance throughout the campaign at the Critics Choice Awards tonight. Now on its 25th anniversary, the annual ceremony recognizes the best in both television and film. Keep scrolling through all the details you should know in the great show.

Who is the host of the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards?

Taye Diggs, but of course! Return to the stage after presenting the 2019 event.

When are the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards and at what time do they start?

The Critics & # 39; Choice Awards begin tonight, January 12 at 7 p.m. Strong EST / PST in The CW, so plan your clock party accordingly.

Where are the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards held?

Your favorite A-listers will meet inside the Hangar Barker in Santa Monica, California, for the ceremony.

